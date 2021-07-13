Apty Raises $7.5 Million in Series A Funding

"Having just announced $5.2 million of funding in October, we accelerated this round based on Apty's momentum" - Krishna Tweet this

"Having just announced $5.2 million of funding in October, we accelerated this round based on Apty's momentum," said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO. "There are plenty of digital adoption tools that can create tooltips and walkthroughs, but they don't really solve the problems large enterprises face. Our focus on business process and the impact of software deployments on business outcomes is driving our success."

Since announcing the company's first outside funding in 2020, Apty has deployed to more than 3 million new users, released new business process tracking and compliance features, and has been recognized as the digital adoption platform momentum leader by G2 for the last two quarters.

"We believe the DAP software market will continue to see rapid growth as enterprises seek to extract more value from their SaaS spend. Apty has built an excellent product that is driving significant value for customers, and we believe the company is well-positioned to become a market leader. We are excited to partner with them as they continue scaling the platform." - Nnamdi Okike, Managing Partner at 645 Ventures.

The funding will fuel Apty's business expansion plans including global enterprise sales, business development and customer success teams, and engineering resources to extend its leadership position in enterprise features.

About Apty

Apty is a SaaS company based in Frisco, Texas. Apty's Digital Adoption Platform offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and insights for improving software and process adoption. Apty ranks as a top Digital Adoption Platform on G2 and serves several Fortune 100 Companies.

About 645 Ventures 645 Ventures (www.645ventures.com) invests in early-stage startups in SaaS, infrastructure software, and consumer technologies, partnering with founders to build growth-stage businesses that reach massive scale. 645 champions outbound value creation by combining operational expertise with an elite network that actively influences portfolio outcomes. 645 is backed by premier institutional LPs such as Princeton University, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Spelman College, as well as influential business and technology leaders who serve on the boards of companies such as Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Walmart, and American Express.

