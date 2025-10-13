APUS to Host Free Virtual Conference on AI and the Future of Education on Oct. 16-17

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of education powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the focus of American Public University System's (APUS) free two-day virtual conference on Friday, Oct. 16-17, 2025.

The event, "AI and the Future of Education: Innovations in Learning and Teaching for Student Success," will bring together educators, innovators and thought leaders to explore how AI is reshaping classrooms, campuses, and careers. It is open to the public and will feature 59 presenters in total.

The keynote speaker will be Daniel Lopez, managing director at OneGoal and host of the long-running podcast "AI Education Conversation." Lopez, who has been instrumental in discussing AI impacts in education at every level, from K-12 through higher education, will present on the possibilities of AI in reshaping classrooms, campuses and career readiness.

Lopez has interviewed high-impact leaders across education including Erin Mote leader of InnovateEDU, Chris Agnew, Director of Generative AI for Education Hub at Stanford University, and Emily Pacheco, founder of the AI in College Admissions Special Interest Group.

Other conference sessions will focus on the growing role of AI in higher education, including personalized learning, adaptive assessments, accessibility, student support, workforce preparation and ethical considerations.

"Artificial Intelligence is already transforming how we teach and support students, and our conference provides an important space to explore both its opportunities and responsibilities," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost and Senior Vice President of APUS. "We are proud to bring together thought leaders and practitioners to share insights on how AI can foster innovation while keeping student success at the center of education."

The event will feature robust content and presentations selected from more than 100 proposals that were peer-reviewed by a wide-ranging APUS academic committee. In addition to the 59 presenters, there are 20 on-demand posters that attendees can view. Attendees will join dynamic sessions such as:

Teaching: AI-Powered Strategies Across Disciplines (Dr. Hattie Washington, founder of Aunt Hattie's Place, consultant, and educator)

Learning: Rethinking Academic Integrity Through GenAI (Tiffany Petricini and Sarah Zipf, Penn State Behrend)

Student Support: Scaling Advising with AI (Shahryar Abbaasi, Risely AI)

Emerging Trends: Predicting Cognitive Trajectories with LLMs (Dr. Frank Appiah, APUS)

Ethics & Policy: Digital Discrimination and Fairness (Cynthia Gentile, APUS) and Generative AI & Moral Decision-Making (Abdullah Shahid and Nazia Shahid, Cornell)

Equity & Access: Reimagining Student Mental Health with AI (Dr. Donna Joy, APUS).

The two-day event is free of charge and fully virtual. For more details, visit the conference website.

