APW Avenue Group, led by James R. Parks, completes $145 Million Goldman Sachs Refinance of Fouquet's New York, Capping Multi-Year Turnaround and Announces Other Real Estate Acquisitions in 2025

APW Avenue Group, led by Los Angeles-based investor and CPA James R. Parks, has completed a $145 million refinancing with Goldman Sachs of Fouquet's New York, a 97-room luxury hotel in Tribeca managed by the Barrière Group based in Paris, France and developed by Caspi Development of White Plains, New York.

The refinancing marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Fouquet's New York, part of Barrière's Signature Luxury Hotels portfolio, which includes Fouquet's Saint Barth, Fouquet's Courchevel and Fouquet's Paris. APW Avenue Group is the majority owner of the New York hotel and the sponsor of the refinancing. The work is the culmination of a multi-year repositioning effort initiated in 2019, when Parks first became involved with the property. The refinance positions this luxury property for long-term stability and growth.

"This transaction reflects years of work," said Parks, "and completion of the refinance validates the strength of Fouquet's New York brand and offerings, while marking the conclusion of a financial shift that enables the hotel to focus even more fully on delivering a luxury experience."

APW Avenue Group, along with its partners, continues to pursue real estate acquisitions leveraging institutional capital relationships and operational expertise to drive value across hospitality, multifamily housing, and mixed-use properties. Beyond Fouquet's New York, APW Avenue Group has remained active across multiple asset classes during 2025, announcing the following:

Completed the construction of the Village Inn, a $20 million, 63-room boutique hotel and restaurant located in Vandenberg Village, Lompoc, California.

Acquired the Villa Del Mar, a 198-unit apartment complex with a 209-slip marina in Marina del Rey, California, for $62 million.

Purchased The Harbors in Sausalito, California, a 116,000-square-foot office complex with apartment development rights, for $33 million.

Bought 717 Olympic, a 26-story, 151-unit apartment tower in Downtown Los Angeles, for $69 million.

This 2025 activity confirms APW Avenue Group's commitment to acquiring best-in-class real estate assets.

About James R. Parks

James R. Parks is a Los Angeles-based real estate investor and CPA with extensive experience in hospitality, multifamily, office, and mixed-use assets. Known for executing complex transactions and financial restructurings, Parks has led multiple high-profile turnarounds and acquisitions across U.S. markets. He is the founding principal of APW Avenue Group and serves as the leader of the western region private client service group of CBIZ Advisors, LLC.

About APW Avenue Group

APW Avenue Group is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition of value-added properties and led by James R. Parks.

