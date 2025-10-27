APWA: A Leader in Elevating Public Works Professionals as First Responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Works Association (APWA) will celebrate and honor National First Responders Day (NFRD), October 28.

While police, fire, and EMS are often the three most recognized first responders, public works is also there—the first in and last out in their role as critical responders. Public works professionals provide vital support to emergency response partners, helping protect essential services, and restoring those services following an emergency.

Launched in 2018 by the American Public Works Association, the Public Works First Responder symbol is displayed throughout National First Responders Day to raise awareness among all citizens, government officials, and other first responders about the critical role public works plays in emergency management efforts. National First Responders Day on October 28 will be honored by hundreds of thousands of first responders including police, fire, EMS, and public works professionals. NFRD is intended to inspire citizens, civic leaders, and youth to gain knowledge of and maintain an ongoing interest and understanding of the importance of public works and other first responder efforts in their respective communities.

In 2003, President George Bush issued Presidential Policy Directive 8 to officially recognize public works as first responders.

"When disaster strikes, public works crews clear roads for emergency vehicles, restore critical services and infrastructure, and help communities recover," said APWA President Vic Bianes, PE. "We may not use sirens or wear badges, but we are first responders too — on the front lines, protecting public safety. We make normal happen. Today, we thank all responders — and we remind everyone that behind every uniform is a person, a family, and a commitment to serve. Let's support them, respect them, and never take their work for granted."

APWA has created a President's video message, a social media toolkit, an official Public Works First Responder symbol, First Responder merchandise, sample radio PSAs, and an NFRD sample proclamation that cities and towns can submit to their governor's or mayor's office to spread the message of public works first responders.

"Public works professionals are known for working quietly and not sharing their stories, often because they are so focused on their mission and sometimes don't understand or appreciate the weight of the impact they have on our communities," said APWA CEO Scott D. Grayson, CAE. "That's why it's critical that we take time this National First Responders Day to elevate the critically important role public works plays when disasters strike."

