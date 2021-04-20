'APX by Terri Ross' Business Intelligence Platform Partners with Ronan Solutions to Provide Unprecedented Datasets to Aesthetic Practices

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APX by Terri Ross , a business intelligence cloud platform that accelerates the growth of aesthetic practices through on-demand employee training modules, financial algorithms, KPI calculators, and integrative marketing dashboards, announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Ronan Solutions ™ to provide exclusive benchmarking data to the medical aesthetics industry. The new comprehensive dataset is a unique, aggregated, de-identified set of aesthetic data coming from hundreds of aesthetic practices and medical spas across different specialties from as far back as 2000.

APX by Terri Ross is a business intelligence, online growth and training platform, based on 5 primary components that provide solutions to aesthetic practices. Access and understand the latest industry benchmarks and competitive trends

Plastic Surgeons, Medical Spa owners, Cosmetic Dermatologists, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants now can access proprietary local, state and national benchmarking data needed to perform competitive market analysis—knowledge that is critical to grow an aesthetic practice. This dataset is available through the 'GAUGE' module within the APX platform.

The dataset is unique for several reasons:

It's validated as it is pulled straight from practice management software systems versus the survey-based, ad-hoc data that is available currently.

Ronan Solutions™ offers meticulously standardized and organized data to allow likewise comparisons (apples to apples) between all different types of practices and specialties.

The dataset is updated regularly to show the trends within the industry on different levels – both surgical and nonsurgical--and is broken down by products and service categories like injectables, toxins, fillers and energy-based treatments.

Ability to show trends on how patient behavior is changing, which products are being used most, which ones are being discarded, and which devices are the most efficient.

"We have always respected Terri Ross as a thought-leader in the industry, but what stood out to us was her forward thinking in realizing the old ways of doing things were no longer working in the current market," said Barry Fernando, MD, Plastic Surgeon and CEO of Anzu Medical/Ronan Solutions. "Virtual education, virtual delivery and virtual decision-making is the future of the business side of aesthetics medicine. So incorporating our dataset as a key component in the APX platform made perfect sense."

