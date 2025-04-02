APX Lending Announces Landmark Decision of Canadian Securities Regulators

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Lending is pleased to announce the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have issued a first-of-its kind decision, granting the company exemptive relief from certain registration and prospectus requirements, dated April 1, 2025 (https://www.osc.ca/en/securities-law/orders-rulings-decisions/apx-inc). This positions APX Lending to be the first crypto-backed lender in Canada to provide borrowers with a secure and compliance-focused solution to access liquidity using their digital assets as collateral.

The global crypto-backed lending market is projected to exceed $45 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing demand for trusted solutions that integrate digital assets into the traditional economy. APX Lending is addressing this demand with an institutional-grade lending platform where users can deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum as collateral and access liquidity through flexible, competitive loan terms.

With industry-leading security, strict adherence to Canadian regulatory directives, and insured cold storage custody, APX Lending offers a level of protection that sets it apart from other lenders. A robust risk management framework facilitates transparency, safety, and security for both retail and institutional borrowers.

"Crypto-backed lending should be safe, secure, and simple to access," said Andrei Poliakov, founder and CEO of APX Lending. "By engaging with Canadian regulators and leading the way in Canada, we are setting a new benchmark for compliance and security in crypto-backed lending, helping retail and institutional borrowers unlock liquidity while maintaining ownership of their digital assets. This marks a major step toward integrating crypto into mainstream finance and building a truly global, compliance-focused crypto-backed lending ecosystem."

Beyond its core lending platform, APX Lending is seeing increased interest in its white-label lending solution, which allows banks, financial institutions and other lenders to seamlessly integrate crypto-backed lending into their offerings. With this regulatory milestone, APX Lending is set to begin servicing Canadian clients while further expanding into the US, Australia, New Zealand, and other global markets.

About APX Lending

APX Lending is a crypto-backed lending platform, providing instant liquidity to borrowers while maintaining compliance and security. The company enables retail and institutional borrowers to leverage their digital assets without selling them, offering a secure and compliance-focused borrowing experience. Founded by Andrei Poliakov, co-founder of Coinberry, one of Canada's oldest and largest regulated crypto exchanges, APX Lending is pioneering the future of regulated crypto-backed lending worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond APX Lending's control. In this press release, forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements relating to expectations of the size and success of APX Lending's lending and other business activities. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by APX Lending, including with respect to the ultimate market size and demand for crypto-backed lending in Canada and internationally and all other statements that are not historical facts.

By its nature, such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities in future periods of APX Lending to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and neither APX Lending nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking information, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

