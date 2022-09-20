APX Platform and Revelle Aesthetics, Inc. Enter Unique Strategic Partnership Focused on Growing Demand for Body Rejuvenation

Two Synergistic, Industry-Disrupting Companies Collaborate to Accelerate Growth and Productivity within Aesthetic Practices

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform, the aesthetic industry's premier business intelligence, employee education, training, financial and data analytics platform, and Revelle Aesthetics, Inc, makers of the Avéli™ cellulite device, are joining forces to provide concierge-level practice development and economic support to aesthetic practices as they increase their focus on the rapidly growing demand for body contouring solutions, including effective treatments of cellulite.

Revelle Aesthetics, Inc., President and CEO Caro Van Hove APX Platform's Co-CEOs Terri Ross (L) and Izhak Musli (R)

The aesthetics market continues to see double-digit growth, driven largely by the rise in body contouring treatment options.1 As a result, many aesthetics practices are shifting their focus to best serve this growing consumer need.

Companies like APX Platform and Revelle Aesthetics, Inc., have taken a more forward thinking and practice-centric approach to the aesthetics market, focusing less on promoting specific modalities or company offerings, and more on helping aesthetics providers develop their own internal practice efficiencies and infrastructure to build sustainable practice growth and profitability.

"This partnership was incubated out of identifying real gaps in the industry," said Terri Ross, Founder and Co-CEO of APX Platform. "After decades of consulting with hundreds of aesthetic practices, we have seen providers purchase new devices or technology without really being fully educated on how best to integrate them or maximize their investment potential. That's where APX Platform comes in. Everyone from the front desk team to the providers are trained on how to explain the features and benefits of the newly adopted treatments, convert patients in the consultation process, combine them with other procedures, and analyze their data to track profitability."

APX Platform's Co-CEO Izhak Musli believes the two companies share a common vision about the future of the aesthetics industry. "There is no question they have the right technology, the right people, and the right support from the key opinion leaders in this industry. Both of our companies are very much aligned in these areas, and I'm confident that practices will be able to grow, scale, and mutually benefit from this partnership."

"With Avéli™, we are proud to be able to deliver an effective and lasting option for cellulite2--a deeply emotional and frustrating issue for many women," said Caro Van Hove, President and CEO of Revelle Aesthetics, Inc. "While we see cellulite and Avéli™ as a fundamental part of any lower body treatment plan, we are one piece of a complex puzzle. Our partnership with APX Platform will allow practices to determine how to build out the best and most financially attractive suite of solutions for the body that will be a win/win for patients and providers."

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

About Revelle Aesthetics

Revelle Aesthetics is a Silicon Valley-based MedTech company focused on innovating smart solutions that address the root causes of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns. The company is committed to developing precision technologies that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for physicians. Revelle Aesthetics' first device, Avéli™, is indicated for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttocks and thigh areas of adult females as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. Founded in 2018 and based in Mountain View, California, Revelle Aesthetics is a privately held company backed by top-tier venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates and KCK Medtech . For more information visit www.RevelleAesthetics.com .

