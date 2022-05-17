APX Platform Announces Launch of New "How to Start Your Own Aesthetic Practice 6-Month Incubator Program"

The Aesthetic Industry's Only Business Intelligence Platform Introduces Comprehensive 6-month Program that Covers Everything from Concept to Launch to Open a Successful and Profitable Medical Spa or Plastic Surgery Practice

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform, the aesthetic industry's only business intelligence growth and training platform, announces the launch of its new "How to Start Your Own Aesthetic Practice 6-Month Incubator Program" to begin on June 6, 2022. This comprehensive program covers everything involved from concept to launch to open a successful and profitable medical spa or plastic surgery practice.

Terri Ross, Founder and Co-CEO, APX Platform APX Platform

The hybrid online and live weekly coaching program curriculum was developed based on the APX Platform team's more than 50+ years of combined practice management consulting experience, along with their proven methodologies from successfully launching more than 80 new medical aesthetic practices across the country in the most competitive markets.

The "How to Start Your Own Aesthetic Practice 6-Month Incubator Program" curriculum covers the 5 stages of new development:

Stage 1: Vision, Mission, Feasibility, Start Up Costs and Proforma

Includes: competitive analysis, target demographics, researching and building startup costs, determining revenue per hour, labor costs, rent, marketing, administrative costs, creating a forecast and budget

Stage 2: Business Plan and Loan Procurement

Includes: Developing business plan, loan application and process

Stage 3: Site Selection

Includes: Hiring a commercial broker, lease negotiation, review of lease and, letter of intent

Stage 4: Design Build

Incudes: The role of the architect and criteria for selection, Build-out timeline, selecting a General Contractor, the bid process and construction oversight

Stage 5: Implementation to Launch

Includes: Marketing, pre-launch planning and execution, systems (PMS, EMR, accounting software), communication, equipment, supplies, HR, recruiting, onboarding, external systems, clinical and operations, legal, regulatory use tax, vendor training, staff orientation, planning launch event.

"Based on the demand we have seen and the need for expert help when starting a medical aesthetics practice, we are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind opportunity not available anywhere else in the aesthetic industry to the market to provide aesthetic entrepreneurs with step-by-step business guidance at the fraction of the cost of hiring a private consultant,'' said APX Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross. "What makes this program so unique and truly groundbreaking is that instead of us doing the work for our clients, we've developed a hybrid model where you are working alongside a senior consultant every step of the way, and using all of the tools and resources developed within the APX Business Intelligence Platform to set yourself up for success with a solid foundation from the start."

To learn more about APX Platform's New "How to Start Your Own Aesthetic Practice 6-Month Incubator Program," please visit https://apxplatform.com/new-practice-development-course/ .

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-679-1782

SOURCE APX Platform