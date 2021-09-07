APX Platform Announces New Advisory Board

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform, the aesthetic industry's only business intelligence growth and training platform, announces its new Advisory Board of aesthetic industry experts and key opinion leaders that will help steer the company's strategic vision and growth as well as provide insights to deliver more value to plastic surgery and medical spa clients.

APX's new Advisory Board members include Dr. Renato Saltz, Medical Director & Owner, Saltz Plastic Surgery & Spa Vitoria; Dr. Barry BiBernardo, Owner of New Jersey Plastic Surgery; Dr. Paco Canales and Dr. Heather Furnas, Co-owners of Plastic Surgery Associates of Santa Rosa & Allegro MedSpa; and Mike Dow, Advisor and General Partner at Basic Ventures PE.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome our new Advisory Board members," said APX Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross. "I have known and personally worked with all of these top industry experts for years both as mentors, colleagues, co-panelists at various conferences, or as clients. I'm confident that their wealth of industry knowledge, hands-on experience and medical point of view they bring to the table will help move APX forward as we continue to enhance and add new capabilities to deliver value to our clients and better serve the aesthetics industry."

Izhak Musli, APX's new Co-CEO added, "We will also be relying on the Advisory Board's input, advice and insights on working with strategic industry partners who are synergistically aligned with our mission to help us cross the bridge beyond our current relationships."

New Advisory Board Members

Renato Saltz, MD, FACS is Past President of The Aesthetic Society, Past President of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, committee member for numerous industry society meetings, and owner of Saltz Plastic Surgery.

"I love the challenges my practice throws at me daily regarding financial and operational data, staff training and management. The training, business intelligence, and educational components of the APX platform make it easy to run my practice while keeping an eye on the bottom line, hire and train new staff, or add new services. I believe APX is an industry disruptor and will change the way we run our practices. This amazing platform provides key tools to analyze our data and store the data in an easy-to-use platform to enable strategic planning and data-driven decisions--a key to financial success!"

Barry BiBernardo, MD, FACS, is Past President of ASERF, the research arm of The Aesthetic Society, Past President of the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons, serves as faculty for numerous society and industry meetings, and is the owner of New Jersey Plastic Surgery and New Jersey Clinical Research Center.

"As the complexities of contemporary aesthetic practices grow, so are the challenges faced by expanded surgical and non-surgical practices. As small business owners, we are not well equipped, nor do we have the time to monitor all the key operations necessary to maximize productivity, reduce expenses, train our teams, and ultimately increase profitability. I'm looking forward to serving on the APX Advisory board as I know APX will change the way practices do business moving forward. The team at APX are among the best in the business and have crafted educational training (vital for growth with high staff turnover rates) and software tools to face the future and achieve our goals without having to fly blindly financially. There are no planes or ships out there without a navigation system as nobody wants to crash. APX is like the GPS for aesthetic practices."

Paco Canales, MD and Dr. Heather Furnas, MD, FACS are Co-Owners of Plastic Surgery Associates & Allegro MedSpa. The husband-and-wife team have chaired committees for The Aesthetic Society, ASPS, AAPS, and CPS and are former clinical instructors in surgery at Harvard Medical School. Heather is an adjunct clinical professor of plastic surgery at Stanford University.

"We are so happy to serve on the Advisory Board for APX. APX is an incredibly rich, powerful platform that allows a practice owner to run a sophisticated, modern practice with consistent industry-standard benchmarks. Onboarding new employees, adding skills to existing employees, tracking KPIs, downloading Google analytics, and viewing a trove of financial reports are just a few of the amazing benefits of APX. We use the platform ourselves in our own practice and after just one year, we have experienced a 20% growth that has far exceeded our expectations."

Mike Dow, Advisor and General Partner at Basic Ventures has 12+ years of experience in tech startups and has served as advisor for 16 Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. He is an active Silicon Valley investor with three successful large-exit rounds.

"We personally invested in APX because there's an obvious need in the aesthetics market. We've never seen a market with so few ancillary growth tools available. We either invest in painkillers or supplements--one fixes a problem and the other helps to make it stronger. APX hits both. Terri's reach into the aesthetics market and Izhak's direct domain tech background made it a no-brainer, knowing this is the team to scale APX quickly to success."

To learn more about APX or to schedule a live demo of APX, please visit https://APXplatform.com.

About APX

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) is a business intelligence and employee training platform that transforms an aesthetic practice into a data-driven business. APX combines five powerful modules into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit https://APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

