APX Platform Appoints Jason Tammaro as New Vice President of Sales

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform--the aesthetic industry's only cloud-based, business intelligence, training, educational and data analytics platform for aesthetic practices--appoints Jason Tammaro as new Vice President of Sales. The firm is rapidly expanding its growing team to meet the increased demand and interest from the medical aesthetics industry.

Jason Tammaro, Vice President of Sales, APX Platform

Tammaro joins APX Platform after serving as Vice President of Sales and Strategic Markets at the culmination of his 12-year tenure with Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices.

"Jason's extensive software sales, leadership, and partnership experience will help further drive APX's expansion across the United States and beyond as we move forward into our next stage of worldwide growth," said APX Platform Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross. "We are extremely excited to have Jason join our team of experts to help bring our industry-disrupting, business intelligence platform solution to the aesthetics market."

"The aesthetics industry needs business intelligence tools now more than ever. APX Platform provides the tools, education, training, and data analytics to help practices increase profitability and efficiency," said Tammaro. "The clear gaps in the industry combined with the incredible solutions that APX provides to fill in those gaps piqued my interest in joining APX. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help extend our market share both nationally and internationally and help more medical aesthetic practices reach their goals through the power of our business intelligence platform.

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Coaching/Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit https://APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

