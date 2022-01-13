APX Platform's Co-CEOs Selected to Deliver Launch Pad Presentation at The 2022 Aesthetic Tech Summit in Newport Beach January 20-21st

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform's Co-CEO's, Terri Ross and Izhak Musli, have been selected to deliver a launch pad presentation at the 2022 Aesthetic Tech Summit in Newport Beach January 20-21, 2022. APX Platform, founded in 2021, delivers an unprecedented business intelligence platform to scale aesthetic practices and is the first-of-its-kind, industry-disrupting alternative to the traditional option of a practice management consultant.

APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross (L) and Izhak Musli (R)

This immersive in-person and digital experience brings together leading physicians, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and private equity groups to discuss groundbreaking medical aesthetic technologies as well as unmet clinical needs and new business opportunities—all designed to fuel innovation in the medical aesthetics industry.

"We are beyond thrilled, humbled and honored to be invited to present at the most exclusive, innovative Aesthetic Tech Conference and have the opportunity to showcase APX Platform, our cloud-based, business intelligence, training, education and data analytics solution for aesthetic practices to improve efficiency and increase profitability," said APX Platform Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross.

According to APX Platform Co-CEO Izhak Musli, "This amazing opportunity is aligned with our company mission to transform aesthetics practices around the world into data-driven businesses so they can reach their maximum earning potential as well as our desire to form synergistic partnerships within the aesthetics industry. Ideally, these 'win/win' partnerships will help bring APX Platform's data analytics technology solutions and evergreen, on-demand educational and training content into as many practices as possible."

To learn more about APX Platform, please visit https://APXplatform.com . For more about the Aesthetics Tech Summit 2022 visit https://octaneoc.org/aesthetic-technology-summit/ .

About APX

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX Platform (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) delivers an unprecedented business intelligence platform to scale aesthetic practices and is the first-of-its-kind, industry disrupting alternative to the traditional option of a practice management consultant. APX transforms an aesthetic practice into a data-driven profit center through the combination of business management tools; financial optimization calculators; advanced algorithms that consolidate financial, marketing, and operational data into easy-to-understand KPI reports so owners can keep a pulse on the most critical elements of their growing practice; on-demand, evergreen sales, financial, and operational training curriculum for every member of a practice's team; and ongoing education, mentoring, coaching and support. For more information, visit apxplatform.com .

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-679-1782

[email protected]

SOURCE APX Platform