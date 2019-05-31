APX3330 Phase 1 Oncology Trial Selected for ASCO Poster Presentations on June 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company focused on advancing APX3330 for the treatment of diseases mediated by the APE1/Ref-1 protein, today announced that it will report clinical data from its clinical study, APX-CLN-0011: A Phase 1 Study of APX3330 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors in a poster being presented on June 1 at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, Illinois.

"We look forward to presenting data on the use of APX3330 in patients with advanced cancers and to discuss the opportunities for clinical advancement of our selective APE1/Ref-1 inhibitor that these trial data provide," said Dr. Mark Kelley, Chief Scientific Officer of Apexian. "Our study enrolled patients across a range of tumor indications, allowing us to identify molecular signals of activity in response to administration of APX3330 as a single agent."

Dr. Richard Messmann, Chief Medical Officer of Apexian added, "These data have also enabled us to confirm the safety of chronic dosing of APX330 and to begin correlating our clinical findings with the molecular activities mediated by targeting the redox component of the APE1/Ref-1 protein. These findings will guide us through the next steps in the development path for APX3330."

About Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Apexian Pharmaceuticals is a patient-centered biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel anti-cancer compounds that target the multiple functions of the APE1 protein. Apexian's research is grounded and driven by the belief that "better is always possible." Please visit www.ApexianPharma.com for more information.

