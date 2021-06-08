Aqara Hub M1S Now Available in US

Compared with the original Aqara Hub, the Hub M1S supports the latest Zigbee 3.0 protocol with improved stability, compatibility and responsiveness. It can support up to 128 devices*, which is 4X the number of the previous generation.

The Hub M1S features a powerful built-in 2-watt speaker with configurable ringtones, and a built-in RGB light with configurable brightness and color. Both the speaker and the RGB light can be used in versatile ways, such as a siren, doorbell, alarm clock, or used in configurable home automations as a visual and/or auditory cue. Moreover, the M1S has a fully functional illumination sensor that can be used in automations via the Aqara Home app.

Other features of the Aqara Hub M1S include:

All-Round C ompatibility : Makes connected Aqara devices compatible with major smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Mi Home **, IFTTT, and more;

: Makes connected Aqara devices compatible with major smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, **, IFTTT, and more; Enhanced Wi-Fi Connectivity : Has a more powerful 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi antenna, allowing the faster and more reliable connection;

: Has a more powerful 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi antenna, allowing the faster and more reliable connection; Focus on Security : Supports all 4 native HomeKit alarm modes;

: Supports all 4 native HomeKit alarm modes; High-Quality Components and Design: Not only a subtle addition to any room interior, but also make the M1S more reliable by achieving constant airflow through its large perforated base.

To celebrate the launch of the Aqara Hub M1S, Aqara has prepared a 15% discount on the newly released product on its Amazon US store. Use the code M1SHUBSM1 to enjoy an exclusive discount, and the offering is valid through June 11, 2021.

The Aqara Hub M1S will also be available to Canadian customers in the follow weeks via its Amazon Canada store.

* To connect up to 128 devices, repeater devices such as Smart Plug or Wall Switch (with Neutral) are required.

** Mi Home support may be unavailable at the time of the launch and will be added with a future update.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

