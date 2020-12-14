Aqara Kicks Off Pre-Christmas Sale for Late Holiday Shoppers

The newly-launched Aqara G2H Camera Hub will be priced at 25% off with the promo code AQARAPRS. As one of the top rated smart home cameras, the G2H camera works seamlessly with HomeKit compatible devices, and it also supports HomeKit Secure Video. The camera offers 1080p HD video and has a 140-degree ultra-wide-angle lens FoV that can capture every detail even at night thanks to its IR sensors. Aqara's two-way voice call function allows users to communicate with their loved ones or their pets through the built-in microphone.

The G2H also has the Zigbee hub function, allowing it to connect and control Aqara sensors, controllers and other child devices to realize use cases such as home guard, smart control, and data reporting. To make homes even smarter for this upcoming Christmas, Aqara is offering a 15% discount for some of its most popular sensors and controllers with the promo code AQARAPRP. Discounted products include:

Aqara Door and Window Sensor- Whenever the door/window opens unexpectedly, this sensor will send an alert notification to your phone and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub. It's compatible with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa for a hands-free experience.

Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor- Tracks ambient temperature and humidity for indoor atmospheric change monitoring and home automation. When the room temperature reaches above or below a certain threshold, the sensor can send a push alert to your phone or trigger the Aqara hub night light.

Aqara Motion Sensor- Detects in-door motion for security monitoring and home automation. Whenever unexpected motion is detected, the motion sensor will send an alert to your phone and activate the local alarm sound on Aqara hub. The sensor can be set to trigger the Aqara hub alarm or other connected devices such as the Aqara smart plug when movements are detected.

Aqara Smart Plug- Automates ordinary lights and home appliances such as fans and air humidifier, and controls ordinary appliances remotely via smartphone apps, voice command, or home automation. The smart plug can record the power consumption of appliances on a daily or monthly basis, helping users monitor and save on energy bills.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

