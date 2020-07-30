Aqara Launches 2-Day Summer Offerings on Amazon

The Aqara Smart Starter Kit: Enables push notifications, local security alarm functions, remote monitoring and control, and customizable automation and scene creations. Accessories will be bound automatically. There is no need to add anything for use. Automation and scenes have been set in advance. Users can easily realize connected scenes and enjoy quality of life with ease.

The Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor: When room temperature reaches above or below a certain threshold, the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor can send a push alert to the user's phone or trigger the Aqara Hub night light.

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor: Whenever a door or window opens unexpectedly, the Aqara Door and Window Sensor will send an alert notification to the user's phone and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub.

The Aqara Motion Sensor: Whenever unexpected motion is detected, the Aqara Motion Sensor will send an alert to the user's phone and activate the local alarm sound on the Aqara Hub. The Aqara Motion Sensor can be set to trigger the Aqara Hub alarm or other connected devices such as the Aqara smart plug when movements are detected.

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor: Whenever the Aqara Water Leak Sensor detects water, it can send an alert to the user's phone and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub to prevent leaks and flooding.

The Aqara Smart Plug: The Aqara Smart Plug enables users to remotely control lights, fans, and other ordinary appliances from their smart phones.

The Aqara Vibration Sensor: Whenever the Aqara Vibration Sensor detects unexpected vibration, it will send alerts to the user's phone or activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub.

The Aqara Wireless and Mini Switch: A wireless versatile remote to control the smart home devices with three Control Settings. Users set single press, double press, and long press to control programmable functions, such as turning a device on and off or activating a scene.

The summer offering allows users 30% off these products on Amazon. Use code AQARASDS when visiting the website: https://www.amazon.com/Aqara.

