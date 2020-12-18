Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit Debuts in South Korea

The Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit includes the following products:

Aqara Hub M2: Connects all Aqara devices and allows for seamless integration across Aqara's sensors and home automation devices.

Aqara Motion Sensor T1: Whenever unexpected motion is detected, it sends an alert notification to the user's phone or activates the local alarm via the Aqara Hub M2.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor T1: Allows users to remotely monitor the status of their windows and doors on their phone and receive an alert notification if unexpected activity is detected.

Aqara Smart Plug T1: Makes ordinary devices smarter and enables users to remotely control home appliances such as lights, fans, or coffee makers from their phone or with voice command

Aqara Mini Wireless Switch T1: A versatile remote that contains three different ways to control other Aqara devices

The combination of these Aqara products allow the user to create endless automation and scenes that best fit their daily routine. For example, the Aqara Smart Plug can be paired with the Door and Window Sensor so that every time a user opens the door, the floor lamp will automatically turn on.

The Smart Home Starter Kit is compatible with HomeKit and Clova*, one of South Korea's most popular voice assistants developed by Naver Corporation and Line Corporation. All devices of the Kit also integrate with the LG ThinQ app. It allows Aqara devices to work with LG Electronics (LGE) appliances including air purifiers, air conditioners, robotic vacuum and dehumidifiers.

Furthermore, 13 additional categories of home appliances from the LGE lineup including washing machines, dryers, ovens, water purifiers, and more are expected to be interlocked with Aqara devices by the end of 2020**.

Currently, the Aqara devices are the only non-LG devices that are supported in the ThinQ App.

*Compatibility with Clova is expected in 2021. **Some models may not be supported.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

