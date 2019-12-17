Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit is now available on Amazon US.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqara has officially launched on Amazon in US with the Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit, which contains security, automation, and remote control features that are ideal for anyone who is looking to upgrade their homes.

The Starter Kit includes five Aqara devices: the Aqara Hub/Nightlight, Motion Sensor, Door and Window Sensor, Smart Plug, and the Wireless Mini Switch. These devices work together seamlessly to allow countless customization and automation capabilities. For example, with the Aqara Hub and Sensors, users can automatically turn on the nightlight when they get up in the middle of the night or when they open the bedroom door. The Mini Switch can also be used to control multiple electronic appliances when used in conjunction with the Smart Plug.

In order to provide users with even more optionality, Aqara products work with Apple HomeKit, and most devices are also compatible with Google Home and Alexa. Users can also receive push notifications or remotely monitor and control Aqara products through the Aqara Home App. In addition to the Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit and its individual devices that can be sold separately, other Aqara products are also available for purchase on Amazon, including the Temperature and Humidity Sensor and Vibration Sensor.

About Aqara

Aqara branded products are owned by Lumi United Technology, a leading smart home and IoT solution provider headquartered in Shenzhen, China and also with an office in New York. As part of the Company's continued initiative to bring easy-to-use, affordable, and high-quality smart home experience to users all over the world, Aqara has launched many of its products through official local distributors in the Nordics, Germany, Thailand, and Malaysia. Currently, there are over millions of users using Aqara products in over 150 countries. To learn more, please visit Aqara.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

