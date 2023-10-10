5x5's data ecosystem delivers immediate boosts in resolution rates and precision

WINDERMERE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqfer , the Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service (MDPaaS), today announces an OEM integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op . This partnership allows Aqfer clients seamless access to the expansive 5x5 data ecosystem.

Aqfer Announces Integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op

5x5 Data Co-Op helps client members eliminate the chaos of data sourcing across myriad platforms including DSPs, CDPs, Marketing Automation Platforms, and more. Leveraging the network effect of industry-wide data collection, 5x5 takes the lead in ensuring the most accurate identity associations, effectively eradicating inaccuracies stemming from incorrect registration data or email forwarding. This collaboration sets a new standard for data accuracy and empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data-driven initiatives.

Aqfer clients will benefit from this integration with improved identity match rates, better accuracy of data associations, and removal of mismatched person-to-device associations. The 5x5 Data Co-Op integration will also enable clients to enrich their data with matches for B2B, B2C, and firmographic data. Additionally, they can improve their digital signal matches between hashed email addresses or IP addresses to mobile advertising IDs.

"We consider Aqfer to be the leading tag infrastructure provider, offering unparalleled control and compliance across the globe," said Nick Weldon, 5x5 Data Co-Op Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to increasing the resolution and reach within Aqfer client's platforms, ensuring success in the years to come."

"With this partnership, 5x5 Data Co-Op will enable clients to bridge identities with other co-op members to broaden their audiences or enhance their customer information," said Sandro Camarao, VP of Partnerships and CX Engineering at Aqfer. "We believe that their unique co-operative model will aid our clients to find new ways to enrich their data without becoming trapped by some of the cost-prohibitive providers."

Aqfer is committed to eliminating data silos across the industry by connecting to leading platforms for data onboarding, enrichment, and activation. To learn more about how this and all other Aqfer integrations, visit www.aqfer.com/integrations .

About Aqfer

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com .

About 5x5 Data Co-Op

5x5 is the trusted data partner for Platforms and Products across all verticals and industries. As the leading data Co-op, 5x5 brings comprehensive, compliant, and sustainable data to hundreds of the leading solutions in Marketing Technology, Advertising, Digital, Fraud Prevention, and Identity Verification verticals. To learn more about 5x5's mission to help its partners improve their products and platforms, visit www.5x5coop.com .

