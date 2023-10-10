Aqfer Announces Integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op

News provided by

Aqfer

10 Oct, 2023, 08:24 ET

5x5's data ecosystem delivers immediate boosts in resolution rates and precision

WINDERMERE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqfer, the Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service (MDPaaS), today announces an OEM integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op. This partnership allows Aqfer clients seamless access to the expansive 5x5 data ecosystem.

Continue Reading
Aqfer Announces Integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op
Aqfer Announces Integration with 5x5 Data Co-Op

5x5 Data Co-Op helps client members eliminate the chaos of data sourcing across myriad platforms including DSPs, CDPs, Marketing Automation Platforms, and more. Leveraging the network effect of industry-wide data collection, 5x5 takes the lead in ensuring the most accurate identity associations, effectively eradicating inaccuracies stemming from incorrect registration data or email forwarding. This collaboration sets a new standard for data accuracy and empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data-driven initiatives.

Aqfer clients will benefit from this integration with improved identity match rates, better accuracy of data associations, and removal of mismatched person-to-device associations. The 5x5 Data Co-Op integration will also enable clients to enrich their data with matches for B2B, B2C, and firmographic data. Additionally, they can improve their digital signal matches between hashed email addresses or IP addresses to mobile advertising IDs.

"We consider Aqfer to be the leading tag infrastructure provider, offering unparalleled control and compliance across the globe," said Nick Weldon, 5x5 Data Co-Op Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to increasing the resolution and reach within Aqfer client's platforms, ensuring success in the years to come."

"With this partnership, 5x5 Data Co-Op will enable clients to bridge identities with other co-op members to broaden their audiences or enhance their customer information," said Sandro Camarao, VP of Partnerships and CX Engineering at Aqfer. "We believe that their unique co-operative model will aid our clients to find new ways to enrich their data without becoming trapped by some of the cost-prohibitive providers."

Aqfer is committed to eliminating data silos across the industry by connecting to leading platforms for data onboarding, enrichment, and activation. To learn more about how this and all other Aqfer integrations, visit www.aqfer.com/integrations.

About Aqfer

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com.

About 5x5 Data Co-Op

5x5 is the trusted data partner for Platforms and Products across all verticals and industries. As the leading data Co-op, 5x5 brings comprehensive, compliant, and sustainable data to hundreds of the leading solutions in Marketing Technology, Advertising, Digital, Fraud Prevention, and Identity Verification verticals. To learn more about 5x5's mission to help its partners improve their products and platforms, visit www.5x5coop.com.

Media Contact:
Tom Burg
[email protected]

SOURCE Aqfer

Also from this source

Aqfer Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Aqfer Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Aqfer, the marketing data platform-as-a-service for leading marketing solution providers, today announced it has ranked No. 759 on the Inc. magazine...
Clear Channel Outdoor Partners with Aqfer for Secure First-Party Data Collaboration for Out-of-Home Activation

Clear Channel Outdoor Partners with Aqfer for Secure First-Party Data Collaboration for Out-of-Home Activation

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), one of the world's largest out-of-home (OOH) media companies, has chosen Aqfer, a leading provider of big data marketing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.