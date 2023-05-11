Aqfer Announces Marc Sabatini as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqfer, Inc., the leading Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service announces that Marc Sabatini, current Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

This new executive leadership position will continue to support Aqfer's growth trajectory as a category leader helping marketing service providers create enterprise value. In this new role, Sabatini will continue to work closely with CEO Daniel Jaye to create an overall corporate strategy that produces long-term, sustainable growth for the company.

Focusing on corporate development initiatives, expanding new markets, and Aqfer brand building, Sabatini will help position the company for the next stage of growth. As co-founder, architect of the go-to-market strategy, and first full time employee of the company, Sabatini brings passion and insights around the unique value Aqfer delivers to service providers across the MADtech industry (Marketing, Advertising, and Data technology companies). This experience, and his success at Aqfer over the last five years, positions him well to lead corporate strategy and help chart the company forward during these exciting times.

"We are thrilled to have Marc Sabatini step up to the CSO role. We are where we are today in large part because of his leadership. Now, in this new role, his vision and strategic oversight will help Aqfer scale to new levels in 2023 and beyond."

– Daniel Jaye, Aqfer CEO and Cofounder

About Aqfer

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Aqfer