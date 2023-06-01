Aqfer Announces Mark Sneathen as Senior Vice President, Sales

Aqfer - the marketing-data-platform-as-a-service that delivers a low-code alternative for marketing service providers versus building everything in-house.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqfer, Inc., the leading Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service announces that Mark Sneathen has been named as the company's new senior vice president, sales.

This executive leadership position will focus on growing company revenue by several multiples by 2025. Sneathen will have full responsibility for our Sales Team for new logos, channel sales, and upsell and cross-sell of existing clients, as well as Sales Engineering and Revenue Operations.

Starting his career as an engineer and growth strategy consultant, Mark has worked in companies across a range of growth stages, from Series A through public companies. He has led sales teams in the three major categories of Ad Tech: Audiences, Measurement, and Ad Serving. He joins Aqfer from Mediaocean, a leading SaaS platform for automating ad buying and ad personalization, and joined Mediaocean by acquisition of 4C Insights. Prior to 4C, Mark led three different businesses at Nielsen, including helping to build and scale their Media Analytics business from $25MM to $100MM.

"With Aqfer, MadTech platforms are building new capabilities, accelerating growth, and thriving in the face of evolving consumer privacy requirements," said Mark Sneathen. "I'm incredibly excited and honored to join the Aqfer team and work together with clients to build together - faster, cheaper, and better."

Dan Jaye, Aqfer CEO and co-founder, added "Aqfer is poised for growth, and we're excited to welcome someone of Mark Sneathen's caliber and experience to drive sales acceleration for the company. His mix of engineering, consulting, sales and marketing acumen is precisely what the company needs as it escalates its go-to-market motions. We can't wait to see what the future holds with Mark as part of the senior leadership organization."

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com.

SOURCE Aqfer

