AQMetrics Drives Future Growth With Three New Senior Hires

The Company has appointed Barry McCarthy as Chief Financial Officer with overall responsibility for shaping AQMetrics global financial strategy. A chartered accountant with extensive experience in financial services, M&A and key stakeholder communications, Barry joins AQMetrics from ITG, a publicly quoted global financial technology company that helps leading brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. Prior to this he was an Audit Senior with Ernst and Young.

Rishi Thapar is a renowned Risk Specialist. Rishi is joining AQMetrics as Risk Subject Matter Expert responsible for the extension of AQMetrics Performance Attribution and Risk as a Service offerings. Rishi was most recently Senior Risk Manager at Windmill Hill Asset Management. Prior to that he was Director of Risk at UBS and a Risk Manager at Armajaro Asset Management LLP. He began his career as a Quantitative Research Analyst, during which time he wrote publications including 'A risk measure for S-shaped assets in option valuation and in predicting performance of hedge funds' and 'Applying a Global Optimisation Algorithm to Fund of Hedge Funds Portfolio Optimisation'.

Atishma Vashisth has joined AQMetrics as Director of Business Development, UK. Atishma has both buy-side and sell-side Sales experience and has covered Global markets including Asia, Middle East and USA in her previous roles at IHS Markit and Factset Group where she was responsible for risk product sales. Her risk product knowledge spans across multi-asset portfolio, counterparty credit and market risk analytics.

These latest hires reinforce the firm's commitment to attracting industry-leading talent to supporting the growing global adoption of its award-winning cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO of AQMetrics commented "We are entering an exciting phase of AQMetrics growth. I am delighted to welcome Barry, Rishi and Atishma, who between them have quantitative risk analysis, enterprise sales and financial services experience. This blend of skills are strategically important as we seek to respond to global demand for integrated risk and regulatory solutions."

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is an award winning Software as a Services company focused on delivering risk and regulatory reporting solutions to global investment firms. AQMetrics replaces slow, outmoded, inefficient and oftentimes manual methods of managing risk and regulatory reporting. Through its unique blend of deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services AQMetrics has built a platform that performs markedly better, helping AQMetrics clients leverage technology to more efficiently meet risk management and regulatory reporting obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

More information is available at http://www.aqmetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics

SOURCE AQMetrics