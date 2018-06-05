AQMetrics Extends Platform to Provide "Golden Source" of Market Data for Enhanced Risk Analytics

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624259/AQMetrics_Logo.jpg )



During the past year, to support a growing demand for its risk and regulatory reporting solutions, AQMetrics has been heavily investing in its Apache Spark based platform, architected to manage the largest exchange, trade and market data sets at great velocity. The firm has now also partnered with a number of market data providers across multiple markets and jurisdictions, to bring together the comprehensive data repository on which it now bases its risk analytics.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO at AQMetrics commented, "AQMetrics is well placed to leverage our approved reporting platform and transaction processing technology to meet the increased regulatory focus on detection and control in a pre- and post-trade environment. An example of the increased regulatory focus in this area is the recent FCA Report on Algorithmic Trading". She added, "Combining our platform with a golden source of market data from a wide range of vendors, we are able to deliver a even more comprehensive analytics and reporting solution."

The market data repository will also enable AQMetrics to run more advanced analytics for its clients, providing a deeper and wider view of the market and potential detection of anomalies in high frequency and algorithmic trading activity.

AQMetrics is very pleased to have been awarded several industry accolades over the past year including the most recent as Best Technology Firm from CTA Intelligence US Services Awards 2018, awarded to service providers to the US managed futures industry that have demonstrated exceptional customer service, innovative product development and growth over the past 12 months.

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is an award winning RegTech company focused on delivering risk and regulatory reporting services to global investment firms. AQMetrics replaces slow, outmoded, inefficient and oftentimes manual methods of managing risk and regulatory reporting. Through its unique blend of deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services AQMetrics has built a platform that performs markedly better, helping AQMetrics clients leverage technology to more efficiently meet risk management and regulatory reporting obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

AQMetrics was recently awarded 'Best New Technology Introduced over the last 12 months - Risk Compliance and Reporting' at the 2017 Waters Technology Awards, 'Best compliance product for small and start up firms' at the 2017 HFM US Technology Award and was noted as a 'Most Successful FinTech' at the 2017 Euro Finance Tech Awards.

More information is available at http://www.aqmetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics

Media Contact

Lorraine Lyons

T: +353-1-903-5437

lorraine.lyons@aqmetrics.com

SOURCE AQMetrics