AQMetrics Signs Three Significant New Clients in September Including Top 20 UK Asset Manager

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, the global provider of cloud-based software to the asset managers and asset service providers, has signed a number of new contracts, strengthening its position as the number one Software-as-a-Service platform in the global market.

The new wins include a Top 20 UK hedge fund, utilising AQMetrics golden source of data, automated analytics and flexible reporting for its regulatory needs. This institutional asset manager is moving from a third party solution, recognising the benefits of a multi-jurisdictional, technology-driven solution.

In addition, a Top 25 UK accountancy firm has selected AQMetrics flexible software platform to support its FCA regulated customers. In this case, the AQMetrics platform is replacing an third-party incumbent solution and is providing a deeper array of software capability.

Finally, a New York-based discretionary global macro institutional investment has identified AQMetrics as being the leading provider of automated regulatory reporting, capable of serving its complex requirements for SEC filings.

On the recent client wins, Head of Sales UK, Darell Miller, said: "These competitive client wins underline the strengths of AQMetrics as a single automated platform for global regulatory reporting to multiple jurisdictions. Leveraging our golden source database and rules based technology our clients are able to do more with less resources."

Commenting on the recent wins, AQMetrics CEO Geraldine Gibson stated: "We are honoured to be selected to help these premium financial institutions successfully navigate through their global regulatory reporting challenges. Through continual innovation we plan to help these customers even further with the emerging regulations of tomorrow too."

Recently AQMetrics jointly won the Best Regtech award at the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards , in recognition of AQMetrics premium platform that enables financial institutions to transform their regulatory reporting journey while reducing regulatory risk and uncertainty. AQMetrics also won the 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' at the HFM European Technology Awards which recognised AQMetrics exceptional customer focus and innovative product development.

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech SaaS company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial firms. We recognised that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outdated, and inefficient. We drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better, helping our customers leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

