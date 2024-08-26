AQS and Ferguson Waterworks Announce Strategic Partnership for United States Distribution

YAKUM, Israel, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AQS (Aquarius Spectrum), a leader in high-performance leak management solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Ferguson Waterworks, one of the nation's leading waterworks companies. This agreement designates Ferguson as a US distributor and service provider for AQS's high-performance leak management solutions across all 50 states in North America.

AQS Acoustic Leak Detection Sensor Installation together with a US customer

Under this collaboration, Ferguson Waterworks will distribute and service AQS's cutting-edge leak management solutions to water supply networks, including both distribution and transmission lines. This partnership aims to support U.S. water utilities by reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW), saving energy, and lowering operational costs.

"This partnership with Ferguson Waterworks marks a significant milestone for AQS", said Koen Verweyen, CEO of AQS. "Ferguson's extensive distribution network and exceptional service capabilities make them the ideal partner to bring our innovative solutions to a broader market. Together, we will help U.S. water utilities to reduce their unaccounted waterlosses, and to let them achieve their sustainability targets" added Verweyen.

Ferguson Waterworks offers contractors and municipalities a reliable coast-to-coast network with more than 270 locations and over 3.100 highly trained associates. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Ferguson is already engaged in several pilot projects with AQS, and both companies are actively collaborating on multiple opportunities in various markets.

Brian Harwood, AQS VP for Sales and Marketing in North America, commented, "We look forward to growing our business together in the U.S. and believe the timing is right for leak detection in this market. Our optimism for success comes from the talented group of sales associates and the dense market coverage Ferguson Waterworks provides, along with the unique technical capabilities of the AQS acoustic leak detection solution."

"We are excited to partner with AQS to offer their state-of-the-art leak management solutions," said Darren Campbell, Senior Director at Ferguson Waterworks. "This partnership aligns with our goal to provide our customers with advanced, reliable solutions that promote water conservation and cost efficiency."

This partnership not only strengthens AQS's presence in the North American market but also enriches Ferguson Waterworks's portfolio with advanced digital solutions for water management. Both companies are poised to set new industry standards, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to their customers.

About AQS

AQS supports water utilities around the world to reduce their water loss through high-performance leak management solutions combined with superior tailor-made Human-as-a-Service (HaaS) offerings. AQS technologies empower water utilities to detect and prevent leaks, enabling proactive continuous monitoring and efficient management of water networks, to reduce NRW (Non-Revenue Water) and optimize resource allocation. Being at the forefront of acoustic monitoring and leak detection solutions for potable water preservation, AQS offers versatile solutions including above and below ground acoustic correlating sensors, for both distribution and large transmission lines, integrated with AQS-SYS cloud-based proprietary platform, which is powered by advanced algorithms and big data analytics, providing most advanced analysis tool and user-friendly interface in the market.

AQS is a company of Aliaxis Group. Present in 40+ countries, Aliaxis is a global leader in advanced fluid management solutions that enable access to water and energy.

For more information, please visit AQS website: https://aqs-systems.com or contact us via Email: [email protected]

About Ferguson Waterworks

As one of the nation's largest waterworks companies, Ferguson Waterworks offers contractors and municipalities a variety of products and services, including on-time delivery, unmatched support, and industry-leading fill rates thanks to a coast-to-coast network of more than 270 locations and more than 3,100 highly trained associates.

For more information, please visit the Fergson website: https://www.fergusonpressroom.com/contact-us

Corporate Information

For any other questions, please visit our Contact Us page

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489437/AQS.jpg

SOURCE AQS (Aquarius Spectrum)