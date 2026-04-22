AQST Investor Alert: AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Claims CEO Allegedly Misrepresented Company Prospects: Levi & Korsinsky

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) that Daniel Barber, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, is named as an individual defendant in a pending securities class action. Class Period: June 16, 2025 through January 8, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

AQST shares lost $2.30 per share on January 9, 2026, a single-day decline exceeding 37%. The Court has set May 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendant

Daniel Barber served as Aquestive's CEO, President, and Director throughout the Class Period. The securities action contends that Barber possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, earnings call statements, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. As alleged in the complaint, Barber was provided with copies of Aquestive's public reports and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who act as "controlling persons" of a company that violates federal securities laws. The lawsuit asserts that Barber, by virtue of his senior executive role, exercised control over the day-to-day operations of Aquestive and the specific content of its public communications regarding the Anaphylm NDA regulatory timeline.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

As CEO, Barber was required under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to personally certify the accuracy and completeness of the Company's periodic SEC filings. These certifications carry personal liability and represent affirmative obligations that the pleading asserts were breached when Aquestive's public disclosures allegedly omitted material information about deficiencies in the Anaphylm NDA:

Barber personally certified that SEC filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make statements not misleading

Barber certified that the filings fairly represented the Company's financial condition and results of operations

Under SOX Section 906, these certifications carry potential criminal penalties for knowing violations

The complaint charges that Barber had access to non-public information concerning Anaphylm's submission deficiencies and approval risks

As averred in the action, Barber repeatedly conveyed confidence in the January 31, 2026 PDUFA date while allegedly aware of, or deliberately reckless in not knowing about, NDA deficiencies

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When a CEO personally certifies SEC filings and simultaneously makes public statements about regulatory timelines, Section 20(a) provides a mechanism for shareholders to hold that individual accountable for alleged misrepresentations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP