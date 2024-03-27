Aqtual to Present Poster at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

Study highlights the potential for active chromatin cell-free DNA analysis to impact applications across precision oncology

Aqtual , Inc., a precision medicine company using its novel cell-free DNA platform to develop products for chronic diseases and oncology, today announced that it will present a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

"We have developed a plasma-based active chromatin capture method designed to capture both disease- and organ-specific molecular signals through a routine blood test," said Diana Abdueva, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Aqtual. "Our unique ability to analyze cell-free DNA derived from active chromatin enables comprehensive analysis of the epigenetic and transcriptomic landscape of both the tumor and immune components, providing novel insights that could help guide therapy selection and advance precision medicine."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Detection of non-small cell lung and bladder cancer signatures in peripheral blood using a novel active chromatin capture assay

, Session Category: Clinical Research

Clinical Research Session Title: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Circulating Nucleic Acids 4 Location: Poster Section 40; Poster Board 15

Poster Section 40; Poster Board 15 Published Abstract Number: 5028

About Aqtual, Inc.

Aqtual, Inc. is a precision medicine company developing products for chronic disease management and oncology utilizing a novel cell-free DNA-based platform. Aqtual's proprietary platform evaluates protein regulation, epigenetics, and transcriptomics solely using cell-free DNA fragments found in blood. The platform yields efficient and robust real-time analysis of disease and treatment while overcoming the limitations of standard cell-free DNA methodologies.

