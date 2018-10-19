AQUA Intelligence to Attend the World's Biggest Blockchain Summit Series in Dubai This October

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUA Intelligence (www.aquaintel.io), the company bringing clarity to business data and providing a direct connection to consumer loyalty and trust will be a featured company at the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, Oct. 24 and 25. During the event, AQUA Intelligence will announce their blockchain and cryptocurrency integration plans.

AQUA Intelligence is a data-driven platform on the blockchain that enables consumers to monetize and validate their personal data. The company recently announced the launch of its Property Management System and addition of former senior Apple executive Chuck Goldman.

As part of the opening keynote for World Blockchain Summit, AQUA Intelligence's CEO Anthony Gelman will preview the company's blockchain project plans, and why he believes projects like AQUA are the future for mass adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Additionally, Anthony will host an open discussion with AQUA Intelligence's CTO, Harsha Cuttari, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

"Dubai has embraced blockchain technology, and has proposed plans to incorporate the technology into governmental operations to make it the blockchain leader of the world," said Anthony Gelman. "We will be revealing our solution for this space that will empower the trust economy while providing data clarity."

AQUA Intelligence is a data-driven platform on the blockchain that enables consumers to monetize and validate their personal data by creating comprehensive profiles to focus on consumer's attributes and preferences without disclosing underlying private information. This allows businesses to improve their sales, boost operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience while respecting their right to privacy.

