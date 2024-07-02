AQUA LEISURE LAUNCHES AQUA PRO HALCYON PADDLEBOARD COLLECTION

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC, one of the largest designers and providers of high quality, performance-based aquatic products and accessories, is launching its new Aqua Pro iSUP Collection on Amazon.com.

Aqua Leisure Recreation

At Aqua Leisure, every product we design is built on the brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure. "Our new collection of lightweight, stand-up inflatable paddleboards supports our goal of providing top-tier products for watersports and outdoor enthusiasts. Our new iSUP line was created to support paddleboard riders from enthusiasts to the experienced; overall, there's a board for everyone," said Carmen Evola, Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Leisure Recreation.

The Aqua Pro Halcyon Paddleboard Collection includes three distinct, performance models.

Adventure Halcyon Paddleboard

Our patented paddleboard was designed for maximum stability, easier turning, and light-weight portability. The board's unique scalloped shape allows the rider to paddle comfortably without the need to lean outboard—a common trait in wide-body iSUP's. This board also features the greatest area of non-slip EVA for sturdy footing and numerous tie down points for your adventures on the water. Available in 10'6", 11', and 11'6" lengths with a maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs.

Sport Halcyon Paddleboard

This sport-designed board was developed for riders seeking good stability and effortless turning. The board's traditional shape ensures a smooth glide in open waters. This iSUP boasts a large area of non-slip EVA for sure footing and numerous tie down points. Available in 10', 10'6", and 11'6" lengths with a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs.

Touring Halcyon Paddleboard

For those seeking long-distance cruising, the Halcyon Touring platform was designed with a slim shape in the nose and wide body beam. These key attributes help to ensure minimal drag and easy paddling with exceptional glide through the water. Available in 10'6", 11', and 11'6" lengths with a weight capacity of 300 lbs.

Our performance collection of iSUPs are constructed of high-quality, reinforced, drop-stich pvc material with double layer sidewalls, assuring durability while allowing riders to transport, inflate, and experience the outdoors with ease. Each board is equipped with a comprehensive kit that includes a backpack, pump, adjustable paddle, removable center fin, ankle leash, and repair kit.

Available now at Amazon.com.

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC

Stoughton, MA,-based Aqua-Leisure was founded in 1970 and is one of the largest designers and distributors of high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including: Aqua, Airhead, and Yukon Charlie's. We are committed to creating fun-filled memories for families helping everyone experience the outdoors. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com . Media interested in connecting with the Aqua-Leisure team, email [email protected]

