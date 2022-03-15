Aqua Leisure Revolutionizes Outdoor Adventure This Season with New Products

"As a leader in innovation, we are always imagining and creating products that are floatable, bounceable, towable, throwable and always shareable," said Steve Berenson, CEO of Aqua Leisure. "Warmer weather and fun at the ocean, lake, or pool are all just around the corner, and our line of new products includes everything consumers may need to enjoy the outdoors from towables and durable docks and paddleboards for the everyday adventurer to trendy floats for the classic pool lounger."

These products, available on Aqua Leisure's website, boast a variety of consumer-friendly features that make adventure and relaxation easy including built-in drink holders, cooling and luxurious mesh fabrics, docking rings, zero-gravity technology, and much more. Just some of the new products include:

10' Hex Dock Inflatable Island : Featuring a mesh splash pad at its center, this hexagonal dock includes built-in drink holders and four mooring loops, making it ideal to connect onto a boat or dock to enjoy with family and friends.

Featuring a mesh splash pad at its center, this hexagonal dock includes built-in drink holders and four mooring loops, making it ideal to connect onto a boat or dock to enjoy with family and friends. 10' Inflatable Paddleboard : Stand up and get on the water with this non-slip, lightweight paddleboard. Easily transportable, this product includes a paddle and oversized backpack to carry the manual hand pump, repair kit and ankle leash.

: Stand up and get on the water with this non-slip, lightweight paddleboard. Easily transportable, this product includes a paddle and oversized backpack to carry the manual hand pump, repair kit and ankle leash. Llama Pinata Party Sprinkler : All you need is a garden hose for an afternoon of fun in your own backyard with this six-foot-tall llama sprinkler featuring a 360-degree spray zone able to spray water up to 15 feet.

: All you need is a garden hose for an afternoon of fun in your own backyard with this six-foot-tall llama sprinkler featuring a 360-degree spray zone able to spray water up to 15 feet. Supreme Convertible Lounge : This premium convertible pool lounger's removable bolster allows you to choose from four relaxing positions and additionally boasts ULTRASOFT 3D Air Mesh™ fabric for optimal cooling comfort.

: This premium convertible pool lounger's removable bolster allows you to choose from four relaxing positions and additionally boasts ULTRASOFT 3D Air Mesh™ fabric for optimal cooling comfort. 82" Two-Rider Towable - The Shark : This one- or two-rider shark towable's padded handles make it easy to grip when opting for a wilder tubing experience, and the fabric seating area provides comfort throughout the entire ride.

: This one- or two-rider shark towable's padded handles make it easy to grip when opting for a wilder tubing experience, and the fabric seating area provides comfort throughout the entire ride. 84" Two-Rider Towable - The Bull: Perfect for the lake, river or ocean, the bull towable features a heavy-duty nylon cover and a durable tow harness – guaranteeing riders a thrilling experience.

"From our stand-up paddleboards to our lounges, our products are made for both experiences and comfort, and empower more people to have fun together outside," said Berenson.

Visit aqualeisure.com to discover more new high-quality aquatic goods.

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.

Founded in 1970, Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC. is dedicated to designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including Aqua Pro, Aqua, Aqua Fitness, Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua-Leisure's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children and more. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Komarzec

[email protected]

(616) 916-4092

SOURCE Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.