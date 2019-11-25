Aqua Marketing & Communications Recognized as Best in Sunshine State

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua has once again solidified its status as best destination marketing firm in the state, receiving three Visit Florida Flagler Awards – including two first-place Henry Awards – for excellence in tourism marketing in the state of Florida. The awards were presented at this year's Governor's Conference on Tourism on November 20 by Visit Florida, the state's not-for-profit tourism marketing agency.

The first of the firm's 2019 Henry Awards was awarded to Aqua client Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau (PGEBVCB) for Creativity in Public Relations lauding its "Are You Beach Ready?" response to the red tide bloom of 2018 which greatly threatened tourism to beach destinations up and down the Gulf of Mexico. The campaign, devised and executed by Aqua (after red tide was no longer detected), combated the misperception that area beaches were unsafe and drove visitors back by telling and showing them the beaches were ready for their return. The campaign aided the destination in achieving record-breaking numbers seen year-to-date in 2019.

Aqua's work for client The Emerald Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau (ECCVB) also received a Henry award in Television Advertising for the negotiation and execution of a $1.3 million ABC National deal that included placement on Live with Kelly & Ryan, a Super Bowl flyover (reaching 173,691), and a five-minute showcase on Chicago TV that reached more than two million people – all valued at more than $2 million (a 35% savings for the client).

The ECCVB also won a Silver Flagler award in Resource/Promotional Material – Consumer for its visitor guide, created by Aqua to reflect the shift in how potential visitors research and select a destination. Instead of including listings and detailed information for each lodging, restaurants and more, the guide was approached as an 'inspiration guide' designed to have potential visitors excited to learn more and take the steps to do so.

Aqua's work was chosen by an esteemed panel of judges chosen from experts in the fields of tourism, travel, hospitality and media. Entries were rigorously judged against specific objectives and for their ability to obtain demonstrated results.

"As a destination marketing agency with clients throughout the state of Florida, it's always an honor to be awarded for our efforts," said Aqua President, Dave Di Maggio. "The wins are distinctions that reaffirm the world-class caliber of our team and validate the efforts we put forth on behalf of our clients."

Since its inception, Aqua has consistently been recognized as the best in marketing communication through a variety of awards, garnering not only statewide acclaim in the Visit Florida but also international acclaim from Hospitality Sales & Marketing International (HSMAI) and Connect Travel for having devised some of the world's best marketing communication in the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

About Aqua Marketing & Communications

As one of the nation's leading destination marketing agencies, Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc., is a full-service firm specializing in destination marketing and economic development, with locations throughout Florida, including St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale and Naples. Aqua offers an interdisciplinary marketing approach, through strategic execution of branding, digital advertising, creative, public relations and social media. Aqua successfully and efficiently drives brand awareness and visibility for its clients across the county. www.welcometoaqua.com

Contact:

Brittany Chapman

Brittany@WelcomeToAqua.com



SOURCE Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welcometoaqua.com

