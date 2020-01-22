Aqua Marketing & Communications Recognized as Global Leader

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Marketing & Communications, one of the nation's leading destination marketing firms, has been honored by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for creating some of the world's best marketing campaigns within the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

The Adrian Awards are recognized as the most prestigious global tourism marketing competition. As such, Aqua's work was judged by an international panel of distinguished professionals from within the industry.

Aqua's acknowledged projects won six collective gold, silver and bronze awards, for their innovative approach to marketing and communications, which included:

Gold – Multimedia Series, "Cure" – Bradenton / Anna Maria Island / Longboat Key

– Multimedia Series, "Cure" – / / Gold – Consumer Brochure/Visitor Guide – Destin , Fort Walton, Okaloosa Island

– Consumer Brochure/Visitor Guide – , Fort Walton, Silver – Contest/Sweepstakes – Bradenton / Anna Maria Island / Longboat Key

– Contest/Sweepstakes – / / Silver – Consumer Brochure/Adventure Guide – Punta Gorda /Englewood Beach

– Consumer Brochure/Adventure Guide – /Englewood Beach Silver – Integrated Marketing Campaign, "Cure" – Bradenton / Anna Maria Island / Longboat Key

– Integrated Marketing Campaign, "Cure" – / / Bronze – Integrated Marketing Campaign, "Outsiders Welcome" – Punta Gorda /Englewood Beach

"As an integrated firm offering a strategic blend of services spanning the entire spectrum of marketing communications, it is an honor to be recognized among the world's best for our work in multiple disciplines, including PR, advertising, promotion, digital advertising and social media," said Aqua President, Dave Di Maggio. "The wins are a testament to each department's ability to service our clients at the highest level and solidify Aqua's position as a leader in the industry. In short, they are proof our team can do it all and we do it all with award-winning results."

The recent recognition is only the latest in a series of significant wins for the agency. Aqua also garnered statewide acclaim in the destination marketing and tourism industry through Visit Florida's Flagler Awards – including two first-place Henry Awards. In addition, Aqua secured a national eTouism Summitt Excellence Award – known as an eTSY – from Expedia Travel Group Media Solutions.

About Aqua Marketing and Communications

As one of the nation's leading destination marketing agencies, Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc., is a full-service firm specializing in destination marketing and economic development, with locations throughout Florida, including St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale and Naples. Aqua offers an interdisciplinary marketing approach, through strategic execution of branding, digital advertising, creative, public relations and social media. Aqua successfully and efficiently drives brand awareness and visibility for its clients across the country. www.welcometoaqua.com

