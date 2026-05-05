Aqua Medical Highlights 100% Insulin Elimination for 12 Months in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes with its Breakthrough "Through-the-Scope" Procedure at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Medical, Inc., a pioneer in Endoscopic Metabolic Restoration (www.aquaendoscopy.com), yesterday announced the presentation of 12-month follow-up outside US clinical data for its proprietary radiofrequency vapor ablation (RFVA) platform at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026, highlighting the potential of its Proximal Intestinal Mucosal Ablation (PIMA) procedure to deliver durable, procedure-based treatment for type 2 diabetes.

Data presented at DDW demonstrate clinically meaningful and sustained improvements in glycemic control across multiple patient populations, including patients on oral therapies, insulin-requiring individuals, and those previously treated with duodenal mucosal ablation.

Importantly, the therapy is delivered via Aqua Medical's proprietary, fully endoscopic "through-the-scope" platform, requiring no fluoroscopy, and enabling seamless integration into standard ambulatory surgical center (ASC) workflows.

Key 12-Month Outcomes

Up to –2.6% reduction in HbA1c at 12 months

100% elimination of exogenous insulin in treated patients

80% of patients remained insulin-free without additional medications

No fluoroscopy required , simplifying procedure logistics and expanding access

Proprietary through-the-scope delivery system compatible with standard endoscopes

~60-minute outpatient procedure with favorable safety profile

The PIMA procedure utilizes Aqua Medical's RFVA technology to deliver targeted ablation of up to approximately 60 cm of proximal small intestinal mucosa, aiming to restore metabolic signaling and address the root drivers of insulin resistance rather than simply managing glucose levels.

"These one-year results reinforce the transformative potential of this approach," said Dr. Rehan Haidry. "Achieving durable glycemic improvement with a minimally invasive, fully endoscopic procedure represents a significant advance in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes."

"These findings support the underlying hypothesis that targeting the proximal intestine can restore key metabolic pathways," said Dr. Benjamin Norton. "The magnitude and durability of effect observed at 12 months are highly encouraging."

"What makes this technology truly differentiated is its simplicity and scalability," said Dr. Raj Nihalani, Chief Medical Officer, Aqua Medical, Inc. " This is a proprietary, through-the-scope, minimally invasive procedure that requires no fluoroscopy and fits seamlessly into GI and endo-bariatric workflows bringing interventional solutions to a disease historically managed with chronic therapy escalation. PIMA procedure is for investigational use only, and is recruiting patients for its pilot study in the US."

"The data presented at DDW 2026 represent a major milestone for Aqua Medical and the field of metabolic endoscopy especially in an ASC," said Lloyd Mencinger, CEO of Aqua Medical, Inc. "We believe RF vapor ablation has the potential to redefine how type 2 diabetes is treated shifting from chronic dependence on escalating medications to a single shot durable outpatient intervention."

About the PIMA Procedure

PIMA is an investigational endoscopic therapy that uses Aqua Medical's second-generation RF vapor ablation technology to treat the proximal small intestine. The procedure is performed entirely through the working channel of an endoscope, without the need for fluoroscopy, and is designed as a single-session, minimally invasive outpatient intervention to restore glucose metabolism and reduce dependence on chronic medications.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits and performance of Aqua Medical's technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Aqua Medical undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer: Aqua Medical's RF Vapor Ablation System for the PIMA procedure to treat Type 2 Diabetes is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use.

About Aqua Medical, Inc.

Aqua Medical is pioneering Endoscopic Metabolic Restoration, developing minimally invasive therapies for type 2 diabetes and related metabolic diseases. Its proprietary RF vapor ablation platform is designed to deliver scalable, non-surgical treatments that address the underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction.

Contact: Deborah Ball, [email protected]

SOURCE Aqua Medical Inc.