Aqua Security and LogicHub Tie as Winners of Security Current's Security Shark Tank® During RSA 2018

TENAFLY, N.J., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs from across industries selected Aqua Security and LogicHub as the winners of Security Current's Security Shark Tank® during RSA 2018. The event brought security solutions providers face-to-face with CISO buyers.

Participating vendors were given 15 minutes each to pitch their solution in a rapid-fire question and answer format to a panel of information security executives interested in innovative technologies. The executives scored each vendor based on innovation and vision, ease of use and implementation, value to the industry, and the presenter's ability to clearly and effectively articulate their solution's value. This was the first time that two vendors tied for the win.

In the words of the event's host and moderator Devon Bryan, CISO, the Federal Reserve System: "The Annual Security Shark Tank during RSA is one of the truly special events I look forward to each RSA where I can simultaneously be immersed in meaningful peer interactions with some of industry's leading CISOs while learning about some of the more disruptive innovations transforming our industry."

The CISO panel included:

Kirsten Davies, CSO/CISO, Barclays Africa Group Ltd.

Hal Stone, CISO, Clemson University

Frank Fischer, CISO Deutsche Boerse

Vanessa Pegueros, CISO, DocuSign

Kevin McKenzie, CISO, Dollar Tree

Luis Arzu, CISO, Farm Credit Financial Partners

Al Ghous, Sr Director Product Cybersecurity, GE Digital

David Hahn, CISO, Hearst

John Byers, CISO, IBC Bank

David Cass, CISO, IBM Cloud & SaaS

Colin Anderson, CISO, Levi Strauss

Patricia Titus, Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, Markel Corporation

Matt Hollcraft, CISO, Maxim Integrated

Richard Rushing, CISO, Motorola Mobility

Joey Johnson, CISO, Premise Health

Meg Anderson, CISO, Principal

BG Badriprasad, CSA, Ross Stores

Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas

Greg Maier, CISO, US Steel Corporation

Ajit Gaddam, CSA, Visa

Jack Burback, Deputy CISO, Wintrust Financial

"The Security Shark Tank brought together a seasoned group of CISOs and innovative solution providers for a charged conversation on the latest technologies that help combat threats and safeguard our organizations," said Meg Anderson, CISO, Principal. "As CISOs we face similar risks so the opportunity to hear the perspectives of our colleagues is invaluable."

"The Security Shark Tank is bar none the best event for sourcing new and innovative technologies," said Matt Hollcraft, CISO, Maxim Integrated. "Its unique format provides CISOs the opportunity to hear what their peers are asking and the responses. Its fast pace lends itself to an informative and enjoyable event."

"It was an ideal venue as it provided exposure to multiple solution providers in a dynamic and informative question and answer session," said Kevin McKenzie, CISO, Dollar Tree. "The quality and diversity of thought leadership from so many security executives across industries brought value that you just can't find elsewhere."

Hussein Syed, CISO at RWJBarnabas Health, added: "I thoroughly enjoyed the interactive nature of the event. The pitches were highly informative making it time well spent. Congratulations to LogicHub and Aqua Security on tying for the win."

Security Shark Tank during RSA winner LogicHub's Autonomous Detection and Response (ADR) is intelligent automation that captures the expertise, context, and intuition of skilled security analysts, and fully automates the workflow for threat detection and response.

Aqua's Container Security Platform provides development-to-production lifecycle controls for securing containerized applications that run on-premises or in the cloud, on Windows or Linux, supporting multiple orchestration environments.

"With the threat landscape continuously evolving and the field flooded with security vendors, the Security Shark Tank's two-way dialogue provides security executives the opportunity to cut through the noise while hearing the perspective of their peers. This is invaluable," said BG Badriprasad, CSA, Ross Stores.

Al Ghous, Sr Director Product Cybersecurity, GE Digital, added: "The Security Shark Tank provides busy security leaders visibility to newer and disruptive security solutions from visionary entrepreneurs who are solving real-world security problems. It's also a great way to provide these disrupters a platform to present their approaches and the value they bring in helping us with our challenges."

