Aqua Security Announces Availability of Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless, and cloud native applications, today announced that the company's flagship platform, Aqua CSP, is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

As a VMware PKS Partner, Aqua CSP was architected specifically to address the challenges of visibility, control, and isolation in container environments, while remaining transparent and non-intrusive to DevOps, allowing organizations to reap the business benefits of containers while improving their security posture. Using Aqua CSP on VMware and Pivotal PKS provides enterprise users with an end-to-end security solution, including:

Image scanning for known vulnerabilities, malicious code detection, and enforcement of image integrity throughout the software development lifecycle

Vulnerability shielding, using a form of virtual patching to detect and prevent attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities

Assessment of the security posture of Kubernetes clusters against the hundreds of tests of the CIS Benchmark for Kubernetes

Penetration testing of Kubernetes against dozens of attack vectors

Runtime controls to monitor container activity in real time, based on custom policies and machine-learned behavioral profiles, to alert on or block suspicious activities and processes

"Aqua Security is very excited to be a part of the VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Upesh Patel, VP of Business Development for Aqua Security. "We believe that this marketplace will make it easy for VMware customers to deploy enterprise grade software in a complex computing environment." Patel goes on to note that, "customers can build mission critical applications on Pivotal or VMware PKS and will be able to secure their entire application lifecycle in a scalable way, while automating DevSecOps processes."

"We are pleased to see Aqua Security CSP available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services, VMware. "Validated technologies, such as Aqua CSP, enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Aqua Security to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments."

