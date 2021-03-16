Aqua Security announces industry-first container runtime security solution for Arm 64-bit environments

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, a pure-play cloud native security leader, today announced that its cloud native security platform now protects containers and Virtual Machine (VM) workloads at runtime on Arm®-powered devices. This enables Aqua customers to take advantage of the high density and cost-effectiveness provided by Arm-powered hosts and devices across cloud infrastructure, edge and IoT platforms, including the new AWS Graviton2 instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS). As the number of Arm-powered services in the cloud native and IoT compute spaces increases, Aqua customers will enjoy continued choice for optimizing the cost and performance of their cloud native applications, while enjoying unified, consistent security across all architectures.

Arm is at the forefront of an ongoing shift in the processor industry toward custom silicon that allows customers to create innovative and differentiated services. For example, AWS uses Arm technology to make the processors that power AWS Graviton2, its latest AWS cloud compute service, which offers a 20% increase in speed, 20% decrease in cost, and a 40% improvement in price for performance over comparable x86-based instances.

"Full lifecycle security is a critical component for cloud-native applications and customers should not be constrained when making compute platform choices," said Eddie Ramirez, senior director of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Our collaboration with Aqua ensures broader security support for a wide range of Arm-based infrastructure solutions from the cloud to the edge."

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides a complete solution to secure cloud native application, from the build phase, through to protecting the infrastructure they run on, to runtime protection of workloads in production. The platform protects the full spectrum of technologies from VMs to containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions, across all platforms and clouds. Aqua customers are among the largest organizations in the financial services, telecom, energy, and automotive sectors, and are early adopters of Arm-based architecture.

"Our customers will be able to continue and accelerate their cloud native journey with Aqua's support for Arm-based architectures. Through our commitment to supporting the full range of cloud native deployment options, Aqua has collaborated with Arm and AWS to afford our shared customers the freedom of choosing innovative cloud native architectures and propel better efficiencies and scale, while enforcing security policies and adhering to compliance mandates," says Amir Jerbi, Aqua's Co-founder and CTO.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world's largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing, and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

