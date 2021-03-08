Aqua Security Announces Security and Compliance Certifications

BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, today announced that it has achieved both ISO 27001 and SOC Type II certifications. These certifications demonstrate Aqua's adherence to the highest operational standards for security controls and information management across company functions and the readiness of its SaaS offerings to serve enterprise-grade customers.

"As the DevOps movement transforms the way we think about information safety, it's critical for security providers to demonstrate that the confidence placed in them by their customers and partners is justified," said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua. "Aqua Security has moved aggressively to ensure that our full range of solutions is available both for on-premises software deployments as well as under a Software-as-a-Service model. These certifications also further demonstrate our commitment to being the foremost experts in delivering a robust cloud native security SaaS solution."

ISO 27001 Certification

As the most widely recognized ISO/IEC 27000 compliance standard, ISO 27001 Certification demonstrates organizational excellence in overall security of all assets in Aqua's information security management system. To achieve the certification, Aqua's organizational processes were comprehensively assessed in areas ranging from IT to HR, support, administration and DevOps. The certification is the culmination of a concerted effort on the part of Aqua staff across the globe.

SOC Type II Certification

As further validation of Aqua Security's commitment to operational excellence, the company undergoes a yearly SOC Type II audit, which is the most rigorous Systems and Organization Controls certification recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The process involves a thorough evaluation of all services and products within the company. Maintaining this certification validates that Aqua's internal controls are established and operated securely according to recognized industry criteria.

These two significant certifications show how Aqua fulfils the most stringent requirements related to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information within the organization, ensuring that all business partners and customers can do business with assurance of safety and confidentiality of their information.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world's largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

