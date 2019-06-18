Aqua Security Announces Vulnerability Shield™, Industry-first Solution for Automatically Detecting and Blocking Attempts to Exploit Container Vulnerabilities

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the market leader in protecting container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today version 4.2 of its cloud native security platform (Aqua CSP). In April this year, Aqua announced that it had raised $62M in Series C funding, led by Insight Partners. The company has since accelerated its growth, investing heavily in research and development, and increasing its employee headcount by 30%. Aqua CSP 4.2 introduces the innovative Aqua Vulnerability Shield, a technology that detects and prevents attacks targeting known vulnerabilities in containers.

"As organizations increase their use of containers, CI/CD pipelines, and open source components, managing vulnerabilities is increasingly challenging," notes Fernando Montenegro, Senior Analyst, Information Security at 451 Research. "Vulnerability scanning has been a key component of container security, and is largely automated. But patching remains a manual process, creating backlogs and leaving organizations running vulnerable applications, for lack of other choices."

Aqua Vulnerability Shield (Aqua vShield) is a patent-pending technology that uses automated vulnerability and component analysis, combined with expert security research, to generate runtime policies that can detect and block access to vulnerable components in containers. While the container image code remains unchanged, this form of "virtual patching" acts as a shield against exploitation of the vulnerabilities. Aqua vShield can be activated for vulnerabilities found in scan results, and will automatically enable the relevant targeted runtime controls. Benefits of Aqua vShield include:

Mitigating the risk of running vulnerable containers

Easier prioritization of vulnerable images to be patched by development teams

Gaining visibility into vulnerability exploit attempts

Improving compliance posture based on the use of compensating controls

"Aqua is a key component in our security stack to secure our applications from development to production," said Ross Hosman, Head of Information Security at Recurly, a leading subscription billing platform. "The new Vulnerability Shield virtual patching capability will allow us to optimize our patching process to reduce exposure to known threats, while providing the flexibility to address the underlying issues when it best fits our development schedule."

Aqua 4.2 also introduces advanced runtime protection for serverless functions, providing security teams with the ability to detect and prevent potential misuse and abuse of cloud-based serverless functions. Using the new Aqua NanoEnforcer technology, these runtime controls are suited to the ephemeral nature of functions, with negligible impact on function invocation time or memory footprint. Key features include:

Function drift prevention, blocking malicious code injection ("child processes") from being added to a running function

Blacklisting of forbidden executables, allowing security teams to control the types of executables that developers are allowed to include in functions

Protecting serverless "/tmp" directories from unauthorized access and abuse

Honeypots that detect malicious intent by luring attackers to access functions without any risk or threat to real assets or cloud accounts

"We are committed to continue investing in innovation, expanding our platform and leading the way forward for cloud native security," said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder of Aqua. "With these new comprehensive serverless protections, Aqua is now the only solution on the market with unified and consistent controls across containerized and serverless applications."

The new offering rounds out Aqua's serverless security functionality, which already includes scanning functions for vulnerabilities, permissions, and secrets; usage trend analysis and anomaly detection; and function assurance policies that prevent unapproved functions from running. Advanced runtime protection is currently available for AWS Lambda, with support for Azure Functions and Google Cloud Functions planned later this year.

Aqua 4.2 includes dozens of other new features and enhancements, among them:

Container image scanning by layer, allowing developers to more easily isolate the root sources of security issues and vulnerabilities

New Infrastructure view enables quick identification of unprotected clusters and hosts

Native integration with Prometheus, the open source monitoring tool, and Harbor, the open source image registry

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

