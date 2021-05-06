Aqua Security Appoints Former Microsoft Azure Executive as Chief Customer Officer

BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the pure-play cloud native security leader, today announced the appointment of Sharon Eilon as Chief Customer Officer to support its growing base of global customers and Aqua's commitment to customer success. Eilon will be based in the company's U.S. headquarters in Burlington, MA.

Eilon will be responsible for global customer delivery, including management of the customer success organization, consulting services, educational programs, and technical support. He will drive Aqua's continued expansion towards a SaaS-first model of deployment, as the market accelerates with more companies adopting cloud native models for their digital transformation initiatives.

Eilon brings more than 25 years of extensive international customer experience and has helped some of the world's largest brands and Fortune 500 technology companies grow and sustain their customer base, optimize global delivery centers, and ultimately exceed revenue goals. He joins Aqua from Microsoft where he led the Americas Consulting Services for Azure Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI). His team was responsible for helping customers adopt Azure Cloud and accelerate business transformation through technology adoption and empowering innovative solution advancements leveraging Azure Cloud, AI, and Security services.

"With the tremendous growth in our enterprise customer base and the ever-growing scale of their cloud deployments, we recognize that this market is still evolving, and our customers' transformation is a journey we take with them," said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to have Sharon join our team, his leadership experience with building customer programs and helping large-scale enterprises navigate implementations of cloud technology and digital transformation will be critical to support the global adoption of Aqua's platform."

"There is a tectonic shift happening right now, as we see enterprise and mid-sized organizations moving to containers and other cloud native technologies," said Eilon. "While this cloud transformation introduces new threats and attack vectors, Aqua Security offers an unparalleled ability to secure the new stack and is quickly becoming the primary platform to secure the world's largest deployments in highly-regulated industries. I am thrilled to be a part of this innovative company that's anticipating customer needs and helping them stay ahead of adversaries."

Prior to joining Microsoft, Eilon held several senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Micro Focus. He served as VP and GM for Americas Services Sales and Delivery, VP of WW Strategy and Solutions responsible for the portfolio of offerings GTM and sales enablement, VP of the global delivery centers developing the offshore and nearshore capabilities, and VP of WW Education and channel Partners and alliances responsible for deepening collaborations with partners worldwide.

This news comes on the heels of Aqua Security's $135M Series E funding in March 2021. The company has experienced explosive growth and in 2020 doubled the number of customers with notable new customers in the federal, financial, energy, telecom, and automotive sectors.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world's largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

SOURCE Aqua Security

Related Links

http://www.scalock.com

