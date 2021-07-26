Aqua Security Appoints Matt Richards as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, today appointed Matt Richards as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of enterprise IT experience, Matt will join the executive team to help scale the business and oversee the global brand, demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market strategy.

Richards joins Aqua from Datto, a global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers, where he served as CMO and helped grow the company from a late-stage startup through a successful IPO in October 2020.

"Matt brings the deep-rooted experience in cloud technologies and in building high-growth businesses that will help take Aqua to the next level," said Dror Davidoff, Aqua co-founder and CEO. "We are at a unique moment where Aqua is leading the rapidly growing cloud native security market. Matt's enterprise mindset and open source experience will help us expand our reach, build our global presence, and ultimately help secure customers for their cloud native journey."

"I am thrilled to join at this inflection point in Aqua's journey," said Richards. "I have seen first-hand that the largest businesses in the world need agile, rapid growth that can only be delivered with cloud first application development. At the same time, these businesses need comprehensive security solutions to protect their assets in this new cloud first reality. With Aqua's leadership, vision and award-winning product suite, we are poised to be the category leader in cloud native security, and I am excited to be part of the team to expand our global footprint and protect our customers."

Prior to joining Datto, Richards was VP of Products and Markets at ownCloud from 2012 to 2016. He previously held management positions at CA Technologies, Novell, and IBM. Richards earned bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering sciences from Dartmouth College and earned his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world's largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

