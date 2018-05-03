Aqua Security integrates with Google Cloud Security Command Center, providing enterprises with enhanced container runtime security

Effective container runtime security hinges on security response teams being able to quickly detect and respond to security threats on live containers– from detection, to remediation, to forensics. With new container security capabilities and partners available through Cloud SCC, customers can view security alerts for Kubernetes Engine clusters in a single pane of glass and choose how to best take action.

Aqua's integration with Cloud SCC provides real-time visibility into container security events and policy violations, including:

Inventory of vulnerabilities in container images in Google Container Registry (GCR), and alerts on new vulnerabilities

Container user security violations, such as privilege escalation attempts

Attempts to run unapproved images

Policy violations of container network, process, and host resource usage

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud on making containerized applications even more secure for customers using the Google Cloud Platform," said Upesh Patel, vice president of business development at Aqua Security. "With the kind of visibility and control Aqua can provide to users of Google's Cloud SCC, we're opening the way to easier, more centralized control of container deployments, and allowing for faster customer adoption."

"At Google, we've had a decade's worth of experience building - and securing - containers. We are constantly developing new solutions to ensure customers are armed with the tools needed to combat today's security challenges," said Andy Chang, Product Manager, Google Cloud. "With new container runtime security capabilities in Cloud SCC, and technical integrations such as with Aqua Security, we are giving customers access to the tools they need to protect containers."

To learn more and get a demonstration of Aqua's integration with Cloud SCC

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Aqua's Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks in real time. Integrated with container lifecycle and orchestration tools, the Aqua platform provides transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua was founded in 2015 and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Microsoft Ventures, TLV Partners, and IT security leaders, and is based in Israel and Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

