Aqua Security Launches Microsoft Azure Marketplace Private Offers

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , a leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, today announced a new Private Offer capability enabling software licensing and procurement directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilize existing purchasing methods in place for Azure services. Aqua now offers a choice of flexible software acquisition models that allow customers to purchase licenses on Azure the way that works best for them. Software purchased directly from Aqua can easily be installed on Azure while still taking advantage of streamlined deployment through the Azure Marketplace.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) now offers full support for the widest range of Microsoft cloud native technologies including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Container Instances (ACI) and the Azure Functions serverless compute service. Out-of-the-box integration with Azure DevOps development tools, Azure Container Registry (ACR) and Azure Vault for secrets management further simplify and speed deployment.

Indicative of the deeper collaboration, Microsoft recently co-sponsored KubeSec Enterprise Summit, an event produced by Aqua and held in conjunction with KubeCon in Barcelona, Spain this past May. In addition, Aqua and Microsoft are jointly conducting a series of regional marketing programs to educate customers on cloud native technologies and providing the opportunity to interact with local technical resources from both companies. Recent events have included:

Kubernetes DevSecOps Summits on March 14 in San Francisco and June 4 in New York City

in and in Azure Kubernetes / Aqua Security Hands-on Workshop in Atlanta on June 18

"The tight Aqua-to-Azure integration enables us to work closely with Microsoft in co-selling and joint marketing activities that educate enterprises on how they can leverage emerging security technologies like Aqua to mitigate the security concerns of running applications in the public cloud," said Upesh Patel, Vice President of Business Development for Aqua Security. "The Aqua-Microsoft collaboration in the field optimizes the evaluation and production rollout processes, enabling IT security teams to harden their organizations' security postures, and DevOps to quickly realize the benefits of working within these powerful Azure environments."

Jeana Jorgenson, GM, Cloud and AI for Microsoft Corp. said, "The availability of Aqua's enterprise class security solution through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace simplifies the process of building out a secure infrastructure for cloud applications. Customers deploying containers on Azure can utilize the Private Offer process to quickly get a quotation and complete their purchasing cycle."

The Aqua CSP integrations with Azure Container Services, Azure Functions and Azure DevOps environments are available now. Customers wishing to receive a quote via the Private Offer process should contact their Aqua account manager.

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

