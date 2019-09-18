Aqua Security Named a SINET 16 Innovator for 2019

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today it has been named a SINET 16 Innovator for 2019 .

Each year, SINET , an organization focused on advancing cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration, evaluates the technologies and products of nearly 200 cybersecurity companies from all over the world. It selects the 16 most innovative companies that are delivering cutting-edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Aqua Security is the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform delivers the most comprehensive solution for securing applications using containers and serverless functions, on any platform, "on-prem" or on public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google, among others. Aqua provides full lifecycle security for container-based and serverless applications from development through the CI/CD pipeline, and in runtime production environments.

"Being named a SINET 16 Innovator is an honor and will help us raise awareness among enterprises about their need to re-think security tools and best practices as they implement cloud native technologies like Kubernetes for orchestration and serverless functions from all of the big cloud providers," said Dror Davidoff, CEO, Aqua Security. "Aqua Security provides organizations across all industries with consistent visibility, detection and prevention of attacks, spanning the full spectrum of their cloud-native operations."

Aqua secures cloud-native applications at more than a hundred Global 1000 customers across the financial services, technology, retail, media, government, healthcare, telecom, and travel industries, including the world's largest banks, insurance companies, retailers, media, and technology companies. The company recently launched version 4.2 of its platform which introduced the innovative Aqua Vulnerability Shield, a technology that detects and prevents attempted exploits of known vulnerabilities in containers.

"Congratulations to this year's SINET 16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements across industries," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET in a statement . "Since the award program launched 11 years ago, the applicant pool of early stage and emerging technology companies with revenues under $15 million has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate."

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

Aqua Security Media Contact:

Rachel Kaseroff

RJK Communications

Rachel@rjkcommunications.net

+1 (415) 341-5625

SOURCE Aqua Security

Related Links

https://www.aquasec.com

