Aqua Security Named Winner in 2019-20 Cloud Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today it has been declared the winner of the Security Innovation of the Year award this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought excellence in cloud computing, showcasing finalists and winners spanning the entire globe. The Security Innovation of the Year award recognizes the company the judges feel has developed "a genuinely innovative approach to cloud security."

Aqua Security offers the market's most mature and capable platform for securing container-based and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating container and serverless adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) provides full lifecycle security from the CI/CD pipeline to runtime production environments. It is the industry's most comprehensive solution for securing applications using containers and serverless functions, on any platform, "on-prem" or on public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google, among others. Organizations across all markets gain end-to-end visibility and protect their applications against attacks.

"Traditional security tools cannot handle the velocity, scale, and dynamic networking capabilities of containers and serverless infrastructure," said Dror Davidoff, CEO, Aqua Security. "Container adoption rates are surging, and deploying the Aqua CSP delivers full lifecycle security for these modern architectures."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Aqua Security is a deserving winner in this year's Cloud Awards program, not merely showing a dedication and commitment to excellence, but one fuelled by an unmatched passion for innovation. It's never been clearer to see how intelligent use of cloud technologies has made so much more possible in business."

Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. View the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/ .

Aqua secures cloud-native applications at more than a hundred Global 1000 customers across the financial services, technology, retail, media, government, healthcare, telecom, and travel industries, including the world's largest banks, insurance companies, retailers, media, and technology companies. To learn more, visit Aqua Security's website, and follow the latest developments on the Aqua Blog , on Twitter: @AquaSecTeam, and on LinkedIn .

Contact details

For Aqua Security

Rachel Kaseroff

RJK Communications

Rachel@rjkcommunications.net

+1 (415) 341-5625

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – Operations

www.cloud-awards.com

james@cloud-awards.com

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

SOURCE Aqua Security

Related Links

http://www.aquasec.com/

