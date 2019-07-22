Aqua Security Recognized on CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors List

BOSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Aqua to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This marks the second straight year CRN has included Aqua on its annual list honoring recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and are shaping the IT channel's future.

The CRN Emerging Vendors list provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios. CRN's editorial team vets and selects the companies they see as providing state-of-the-art technologies to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

Today, enterprises are implementing multiple technologies like Kubernetes for orchestration and complementary technologies such as serverless functions from multiple cloud vendors, then deploying them continuously into production. The security tools and best practices for these newer architectures require rethinking in terms of both technology and enforcement approach.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides full lifecycle security for container-based and serverless applications from the CI/CD pipeline to runtime production environments. It is the industry's most comprehensive solution for securing applications using containers and serverless functions, on any platform, "on-prem" or on public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google, among others. Organizations across all markets gain end-to-end visibility and protect their applications against attacks.

Aqua in September 2018 launched its Aqua Link Partner Program to support a broad spectrum of partnership models, including Technology Alliance Partners with integrated offerings in the cloud-native stack, Solutions Providers that offer Aqua products and deliver technical services to deploy and manage Aqua in customer environments, and System Integrators & Consultants with expertise and trained staff worldwide to support Aqua implementations.

"We have more than doubled the number of solution providers worldwide we partner with since launching the Aqua Link Partner Program, and have created a robust ecosystem of industry-leading technology platforms, resellers and service providers," said Sarah Goodchild, Director of Global Channels, Aqua Security. "Being selected for CRN's prestigious Emerging Vendors list for a second straight year is validation that we are succeeding in helping our partners to enable their customers keep their cloud strategies flexible while ensuring uniform security and compliance enforcement across all of their environments."

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

"CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come."

