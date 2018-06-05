Aqua Security Secures Kubernetes-Based Applications with Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

Aqua has also updated its open-source tool Kube-Bench, which tests Kubernetes nodes against the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark recommendations, so that it now also supports Amazon EKS.

"We are excited to see Amazon EKS is now available as an enterprise-ready option to operate Kubernetes for even the most complex microservices applications," said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder of Aqua Security. "By making it easy to secure those applications seamlessly, we enable customers to accelerate deployment without compromising on security and compliance."

Amazon EKS is a managed service that makes it easy to run Kubernetes on Amazon Web Services (AWS) without needing to install and operate Kubernetes clusters.

Aqua provides seamless security that leverages native Kubernetes capabilities, and provides additional deep security controls that are now available on Amazon EKS:

Kubernetes-Native Role Based Access Controls: Aqua 3.0 enables customers to leverage Kubernetes webhook admission controller to create fine-grained user access control roles and policies, controlling access to kubectl commands, governed by Aqua's scalable labeling scheme. This enables security teams to govern access across teams, with full segregation of duties.

Kubernetes-Native Image Assurance Controls: In addition to its ability to block unapproved images from running at the individual host level, Aqua can now prevent Kubernetes from running unapproved images across entire clusters, providing a more efficient mechanism that scales across large deployments.

Kubernetes-Native Network Controls: Aqua's container-level firewall now enables admins to control network traffic based on Kubernetes namespaces, clusters or deployments. This allows admins to enforce network segmentation for compliance purposes, as well as limit an attack's "blast radius" across clusters and applications.

CIS Kubernetes Benchmark: Building upon Aqua's open-source Kube-Bench, the tool widely used by the community to validate the security posture of Kubernetes deployments, Aqua now incorporates CIS Kubernetes benchmark checks alongside updated Docker CIS benchmark checks. Automated checks can run daily, providing a detailed report that can also be exported for compliance.

Kubernetes Context in Audit Events: Aqua's event logging now includes Kubernetes-specific information, such as pod name, type, deployment and namespace data, providing additional visibility for compliance and forensics.

Aqua's platform is currently in use by dozens of Global 1000 customers, providing the most comprehensive full-lifecycle solution for securing container-based and cloud-native applications, running on-premises or on the cloud, supporting both Linux and Windows runtime environments. The Aqua platform drives DevSecOps automation, and provides visibility and runtime protection for cloud-native workloads, including both host-level and network-level controls.

