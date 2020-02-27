Aqua Security Wins Two Info Security PG 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has honored Aqua Co-Founder and CTO Amir Jerbi as Chief Technology Officer of the Year in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards®. Info Security PG also named the Aqua Container Security Platform Security (CSP) as one of its selections in the Hot Security Technology of the Year category.

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Jerbi co-founded Aqua with CEO Dror Davidoff four years ago with the vision to create a first-of-its-kind security solution that is simpler and lighter than traditional security products which cannot handle the velocity, scale, and dynamic networking capabilities of modern cloud native architectures. Today, Aqua offers the market's most mature and capable platform for securing container-based and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. The Aqua CSP is part of the company's Cloud Native Security portfolio that provides enterprises with full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle.

"I am very proud to receive this recognition, but both of these awards go to everyone at Aqua who has helped build our company into a market leader that delivers the most comprehensive solution for securing cloud-native applications, across the widest range of platforms," said Jerbi.

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

Press Inquiries:

Rachel Kaseroff

RJK Communications

Rachel@rjkcommunications.net

+1 (415) 341-5625

SOURCE Aqua Security

Related Links

http://www.aquasec.com

