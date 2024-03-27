Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Makes a Splash with Opening of 140th Worldwide Location Now Open in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

The largest international swim school franchise now serving families throughout west central New Jersey and eastern Philadelphia

MT. LAUREL, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is now open at 1102 Nixon Dr. in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Aqua-Tots Mt. Laurel offers state-of-the-art facilities and world-renowned swim lessons to families across southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Aqua-Tots Mt. Laurel is the brand's fourth location in the Garden State and 128th location worldwide. Franchise owners, Brad and Andrea Sahl, who also operate a location in neighboring Pennsylvania, have created a premier 5,600 square foot facility ready to serve young families.

"Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old, according to the CDC," shared Andrea Sahl. "As parents with three children of our own, we understand the paramount importance of water safety. Aqua-Tots provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn essential swim skills while developing character traits that extend beyond the pool. We are delighted to bring Aqua-Tots to our community, offering families safety, convenience, and flexibility."

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the industry leader in swim instruction since 1991, specializing in year-round, indoor swim classes for children aged four months to 12 years old. The program includes the highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for children four to 30 months old, along with flexible scheduling and convenient make-up lessons.

Enrollment is now open, and for a limited time, children can receive their first lesson free. Families are encouraged to secure their spot in group lessons (4:1 ratio) as classes fill up quickly. It's important to note that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children under four years old, and that is why Aqua-Tots Mt. Laurel is committed to developing water safety skills and instilling confidence in young swimmers.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Mt. Laurel or to enroll in lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/mount-laurel or call 640-223-6640.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit www.aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

