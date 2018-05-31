Aqua-YIeld® and Tropical Star: A Lesson in Transplanting Success

DRAPER, Utah, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Like a jewel in the desert, Tropical Star's Donna, Texas greenhouse facility serves as one of the nation's finest seedling transplant operations in the nation. Thousands of plants including onions, leeks, celery and watermelon are grown there and are carefully cultivated and readied for transport and transplant across the southwestern part of the United States.

Bob Huck, president and C.E.O of Tropical Star Transplants was the first grower in the area to use Aqua-Yield's® Aquamized™ fertilizers and the decision has changed the way he grows. "We have been using the aquamized products for nearly two years now and I believe it is truly a revelation for farmers," he says. "Aqua-Yield's® aquamization process resulted in immediate better uptake in nutrients by all of our plants. We noticed a better overall growth in the plant itself. We have seen broader leaves and thicker leaves and can have literally cut our grow time by several days using the aquamized™ products."

Mr. Huck continued, "We fertilize 17 acres of onions and if you want proof of product try these numbers. I actually seeded 10 days after everyone else here in the valley, but I harvested 20 days earlier than everyone else. Not only that, but we were able to make all jumbos (three inches and bigger), and that is a significant factor. You can literally see the growth in the plants day to day!"

Mark Mitchell immediately recognized the value of a faster growth start and stronger plants for Tropical Star. As director of sales for Aqua-Yield®, the nation's foremost supplier of nano-liquid fertilizers, Mitchell and Huck began a quest to optimize Tropical Star's transplant operations. "Our goal was very focused," says Mitchell. "We began to customize our products and plant-delivery methods including quantity and intervals, to meet Tropical Star's specific requirements and to help Bob get his transplants to market before his competitors." He continued, "Our initial successes have now turned into consistent higher quality of plant, stronger stems and leaves, with faster growth, reduction in inputs and increased overall quality of harvest."

The results of the Aqua-Yield® aquamized™ fertilization is best clearly witnessed by those who run the Tropical Star facility every day, Mr. Huck is one and Israel Cano is the other. Israel is Tropicals Star's head grower.

"Our challenge in our ten acres of greenhouse is to build strong root systems before the tops of the plants," says Cano, "and Aqua-Yield's® products are allowing us to do exactly that. Phosphorus is working very well. We see a much better root mass and much better absorption rates, and that is happening as Aqua-Yield® products allow us to cut back on overall product usage. It is a definite win/win."

The exact numbers break down like this.

Cut daily fertilizer usage from 32 oz to 3.2 oz (90%) reduction.

Cut costs by 80% over previous standard fertilizing program.

Because Tropical Star uses less product, overall water usage has also decreased substantially.

All plants got to market earlier.

Leek, celery, oregano and melon starts all went to market 14 days sooner.

Tropical Star increased all yields.

Yields in all plants saw an average increase of 35 %.

Early on, Aqua-YIeld® C.E.O and co-founder, Clark Bell, recognized Tropical Star's success and direct link to what Aqua-Yield® was supplying, including Nano-Gro™ and Nano-Rise™. "What happened and continues to happen at Tropical Star is exactly why we started Aqua-Yield® in 2014," says Bell. "Our proprietary delivery system, the Nano-Shield™, allows the plants to uptake nutrients faster and more consistently; in this case Tropical Star's thousands of seedlings — to be nourished faster, grow stronger and be transplanted sooner. The proprietary aquamized™ fertilization process allows this happens with a more environmentally-friendly approach to farming; using less product while producing so many more incredible results. You may say Bob and Tropical Star took a chance on Aqua-Yield®, but that risk has proven to be exactly what Bob needed to produce higher quality seedlings for transplant while cutting back on overall material usage, costs and environmental impacts."

Aqua-Yield™ is a rapidly-growing sustainable fertilizer biotechnology company. Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® has introduced the "smallest innovation in agricultural history". Aqua-Yield's® technologies deliver materials directly to the plant's cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency. Aqua-Yield's® process introduces liquid nanotechnology to agriculture leading to significant advantages for the grower. Results of the company's unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in nutrient impact. To learn more visit www.aquayield.com

