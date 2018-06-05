Aqua-Yield® Expands Distribution Both Nationally and Internationally

DRAPER, Utah, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to increase product availability and provide consistent access to both product and the company, Aqua-Yield® today announced the addition of 16 Farmer/Dealer Distributors strategically placed across the United States and in new locations around the world. The new distributors become part of the already-establish Aqua-Yield Farmer Dealer Network® The move was made as the company adds additional product offerings, moves away from larger, tote and tanker loads of product, to the amazing 2.5 gallon product containers, which easily fertilize 80 acres of land.

Clark Bell CEO Co-founder Aqua-Yield

CEO and Co-Founder Clark Bell is excited about the expansion. "We are thrilled to make this move and excited we're able to do it this year and by mid-year. The addition of these highly-qualified distributors, both in the U-S and outside, allows us to quickly and more efficiently deliver our ever-expanding product line, while providing a more personal touch and contact to our company, our products and our network."

Here is the list of the new Aqua-Yield® distributors in the Aqua-Yield Farmer Dealer Network®.

Australia Canada

Evergreen Turf Limited Zander Sod

Pakenham Vic. Kettleby, ON

Office: +61 3 5945 2100 905-505-5014

USA

Arizona Arkansas

Natural Ag Solutions Southwest Delta Ag Chemical

Peoria, AZ Salem, AR

602-909-5020 602-918-2014 Louisiana Minnesota

Red River Specialties Blue Valley

Shreveport, LA Winnebago, MN

318-425-5944 800-797-0033 New Mexico New York

Thomas Chemical & Fertilizer Pine Island Turf Nursery

McIntosh, NM Pine Island, NY

(505) 384-5430 (845)258-4545 North Carolina North Dakota

Turf Mountain Sod Erickson Custom Operations

Hendersonville, NC Colgate, ND

828-606-7186 701-371-7184 Texas - Rio Grande Texas - El Paso

Pegasus Soil Solutions C&R Foundation

Alamo, TX El Paso, TX 79903

512-919-9628 (915)859-9271 Texas – Lubbock Texas - El Paso

Frontier Plant Sciences National Aquatic Solutions

Lubbock, TX El Paso, TX 79903

940-203-1386 (915) 269-1310 Tennessee Wisconsin

Winstead Farms Midwest Ag Advantage

Arlington, TN 38002 Franksville, WI 53126

901-867-8116 262-498-1262

Aqua-Yield™ is a rapidly-growing sustainable fertilizer biotechnology company. Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® has introduced the "smallest innovation in agricultural history". Aqua-Yield's® technologies deliver materials directly to the plant's cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency. Aqua-Yield's® process introduces liquid nanotechnology to agriculture leading to significant advantages for the grower. Results of the company's unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in nutrient impact. To learn more visit www.aquayield.com

