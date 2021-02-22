Aqua Yoga Classes to be Offered at Paradise

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Yoga classes will begin March 17, 2021 at Paradise, a salon, spa, and wellness center, providing all the benefits of yoga and water exercise in one fun hour long class in the pool.

Increased flexibility, self control, mood and a higher body awareness are some of the benefits derived from yoga, however when these moves are done in water you get a synergistic process that improves balance, posture, strength, and confidence. Additionally, the hydrostatic benefits improve circulation, reduces inflammation, prevents falls, and reduces pain.

Asian woman doing aqua yoga pose in pool Woman doing aqua yoga pose in pool

"Paradise, Salon Spa and Wellness is the only full time publicly accessible pool in Northern Nevada dedicated to providing many different types of aquatic classes for all levels of mobility." Starr Nixdorf, Senior Aqua Pro at Paradise says. "We are proud to add aqua yoga to our list of classes every week."

Classes will begin on Wednesday March 17 at 4:45 and continue weekly thereafter. Susie Bargman is the certified instructor teaching the class. Reservations can be made by calling Paradise at 775 883-4434. Class sizes are limited to 6 people and drop ins are not allowed at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For the last 7 years Paradise has been providing adapted physical water activities for all levels of mobility to enhance the lives of their customers. Offering classes that range from balance and mobility to cardio and everything in between using all types of water exercise equipment is unique in the northern Nevada area. No-one else has the variety classes and quality of water exercise equipment to help their customers gain the benefits of working out in water regardless of their age or mobility.

Contact info:

Starr Nixdorf, ATRIC

775 450-7487 call/text

[email protected]

For more info on Paradise:

www.paradisesalonspawellness.com

https://paradisesalonspawellness.com/classes-signups/

